Recipe: Smoked Beef Red Chili

KUSA - This is the recipe for Block & Larder Smoked Beef Red Chili.



Ingredients:

Canola Oil 1 oz

1 small yellow onion (diced)

Red Pepper (diced) ¼ Cup

Serrano Chiles (minced) ½ Cup

Garlic (minced or paste) 1 Tbsp

Smoked Sirloin (cubed) ¾ Lb. * (substitution of any diced beef is acceptable)

80/20 Ground Beef ¾ Lb.

Stout Beer (Great Divide Yeti preferred) 6 oz

Tomato Paste ½ Cup

Cumin ½ Tbsp (freshly toasted and cracked cumin seeds preferred)

Dried Oregano 1 tsp

Smoked Paprika 1 tsp

Chili Powder ¼ Cup (ground Guajillo preferred)

Salt 2 Tbsp

Black Pepper (fine grind) 1 tsp

2 28 oz cans Diced Tomatoes

1 quart Stock (Veal stock preferred, substitute chicken or beef stock if necessary)

Demi-Glace ¼ Cup (optional)

1 bay leaf

1 16 oz can hominy (drained)

5 Small Corn Tortillas, Toasted*



For Topping:

Crème Fraiche (substitute sour cream if necessary)

Smoked Paprika

Directions:

Step 1: Heat oil in a large pot on high until shimmering. Add ground beef and brown until fat as mostly rendered. Add cubed smoked sirloin and heavily brown. Remove from heat, turn down to medium and add the onion, serranos and red pepper. Sauté until onions are soft, add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Step 2: Add tomato paste and spices and cook over medium low until it begins to caramelize (Pincé technique). Add the diced tomato, beer, demi-glace and stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and stir vigorously, scraping the bottom of the pot to make sure all the tomato paste is incorporated in to the liquid.

Step 3: Stir in hominy and bay leaf. Add toasted corn tortillas. Simmer for 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally, until tortillas have dissolved and flavors are incorporated.

Step 4: Remove bay leaf and serve with a dollop of creme fraiche and a sprinkle of smoked paprika.



*Smoked Sirloin: Cut a refrigerated ¾ lb. cut of good quality top sirloin in to roughly ½” cubes. Place in a cold smoker for one hour using your favorite smoking wood or chips. Pecan wood is highly recommended. Refrigerate or cook immediately after smoking.



*Toasted Corn Tortillas: Lightly brush tortillas with oil. Toast until light blistering and very light char appears on each side of the tortilla. Recommended methods of toasting tortillas include on an open flame grill, use of a propane torch or in a hot cast iron pan.

