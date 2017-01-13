Recipe: The most ooey-gooey chocolate brownies you'll ever make

Finally a recipe for a gooey, made-from-scratch brownie that's easy and delicious! (Photo: KELLY JENSEN, KUSA)

KUSA - I have been on a quest to find and bake the best brownie ever, and this recipe is the closest to perfection I have ever baked.

Made with fresh melted chocolate and cocoa, these brownies get a nice chewy crust while maintaining a gooey, rich middle. Perfect with a glass of milk.

Plus, they're pretty easy to make!

What you'll need:

12 oz bittersweet chocolate, melted

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

3 cups granulated sugar

6 eggs

½ cup cocoa powder

pinch of salt

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Place the bittersweet chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water. Stir until fully melted, then remove from the heat.

Gradually whisk in the sugar and add the eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add the cocoa powder and the pinch of salt.

Gently fold the flour into the mixture with a rubber spatula and add the mini chocolate chips.

Pour the mixture into a square 9×9-inch cake pan that has been butter and lined with parchment paper, ensuring that excess parchment paper is hanging off of both sides. Smooth the surface of the batter and bake at 350F for 60-80 minutes or until fully cooked.

Place the pan on a wire rack and allow the brownies to cool completely while still in the pan.

Then slice and enjoy your brownies!

Recipe adapted from Tastemade.

