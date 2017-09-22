Takin' it Slow: Weekend morning team's favorite slow cooker recipes

Slow Cooker (Photo: Devrim_PINARm, Thinkstock)

KUSA - Through the hot months of summer, dinnertime is all about salads and food on the grill. While you were out barbecuing, your slow cooker was sitting in the cabinet feeling neglected.

Now that it’s fall, get ready to plug it back in.

The 9NEWS weekend morning show team is getting the comfort food season started with some of their favorite slow cooker recipes. Just throw all of the ingredients in… and, at the end of the day, you’ve got dinner!

Steve’s Red Wine Pot Roast

2 1/2 to 3 pounds boneless chuck roast, well-trimmed

1/2 pound baby carrots

1 large onion, cut into thick slices

1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks (about 4 medium potatoes) · 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Savory Pot Roast Seasoning

1 cup red wine

Instructions:

Cook 8 hours on low or 4 hours on high

(Yes, he did get this from the back of a McCormick seasoning packet)

TaRhonda’s Chicken Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

1 rotisserie chicken (with meat pulled apart)

Three long carrots (chopped)

Three celery stalks (chopped)

½ chopped onion

2 teaspoons Vegeta Seasoning

5 cups chicken broth

1 package egg noodles (**egg noodles added in the last 20 minutes of cooking)

Instructions:

Cook 3 hours on low

Belen’s French Toast Casserole (from Crock-Pot® recipe website)

Ingredients:

6 Cups of cubed Cinnamon Swirl Bread

7 Large eggs

2 ½ Cups whole milk

1 Cup heavy cream

¼ Cup granulated sugar

¼ Cup maple syru

2 Teaspoons real vanilla extract

1 ½ Teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ Teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ Cup chopped dates

·3 Teaspoons butter, cut into bits

·¾ Cup candied pecans, coarsely chopped

Instructions:

Coat the inside of your Crock-Pot® slow cooker with cooking spray

Spread the bread cubes on a baking sheet and crisp in a 275 degree oven for 20 minutes, or until slightly dry and hard. Spread bread over the base of your Crock-Pot® slow cooker.

While the bread is baking whisk the eggs, milk, cream, sugar, syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg together.

Pour mixture over bread and press lightly to make sure all the bread is submerged.

Sprinkle on the dates and pecans (recipe below), and finally the cut up pieces of butter and cook on high for 3 to 4 Hours.

Garnish with powdered sugar and syrup

