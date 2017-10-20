The brilliant reason KFC follows only 11 people on Twitter

KUSA - A delightful Twitter discovery is sending shock waves throughout the internet Friday morning.
A 'seasoned' follower of Kentucky Fried Chicken's Twitter page made the remarkable find.
@Edgette22 noticed that KFC only follows 11 people: five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb.
11 Herbs and Spices = KFC's secret recipe....
...
...let that sink in.
...
This screenshot confirms the finding:
Twitter lost its collective mind overnight.
Many say KFC's social media team deserves a raise. We agree.
Edge's initial tweet had 400,000 likes as of Friday morning.
