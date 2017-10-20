KUSA
Close

The brilliant reason KFC follows only 11 people on Twitter

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 8:25 AM. MDT October 20, 2017

KUSA - A delightful Twitter discovery is sending shock waves throughout the internet Friday morning. 

A 'seasoned' follower of Kentucky Fried Chicken's Twitter page made the remarkable find.

 

 

 

@Edgette22 noticed that KFC only follows 11 people: five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb. 

11 Herbs and Spices = KFC's secret recipe....

...

...let that sink in.

...

This screenshot confirms the finding:

Twitter lost its collective mind overnight. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many say KFC's social media team deserves a raise. We agree.

Edge's initial tweet had 400,000 likes as of Friday morning. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories