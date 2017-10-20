The brilliant reason KFC follows only 11 people on Twitter

Kentucky Fried Chicken's Twitter account has captivated the internet. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - A delightful Twitter discovery is sending shock waves throughout the internet Friday morning.

A 'seasoned' follower of Kentucky Fried Chicken's Twitter page made the remarkable find.

.@KFC follows 11 people.



Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.



11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

@Edgette22 noticed that KFC only follows 11 people: five Spice Girls and six guys named Herb.

11 Herbs and Spices = KFC's secret recipe....

...

...let that sink in.

...

This screenshot confirms the finding:

Twitter lost its collective mind overnight.

Many say KFC's social media team deserves a raise. We agree.

Edge's initial tweet had 400,000 likes as of Friday morning.

