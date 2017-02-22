Try these margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day with three recipes for the classic cocktail.
Traditional Margarita
This is the classic recipe if you'd like to make a homemade margarita. If you'd like it a little sweet (more like what you're likely used to) just add a splash of either simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar) or agave syrup.
- 2 oz tequila (100% agave, reposado is best)
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz lime juice
Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.
Blue Margarita
A very simple addition to the traditional recipe makes this margarita a beautiful sea-blue color. The Curacao also adds a subtle sweetness to the drink.
- 2 oz tequila
- 1 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1 oz blue Curacao
Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.
Mezcal Margarita
Use mezcal in place of tequila for this smoky take on a margarita. Find mezcal in your liquor store near the tequilas.
- 1 1/2 oz mezcal
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz agave syrup
- 1/2 oz Cointreau
Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.
