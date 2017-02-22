Try these margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day

Celebrate National Margarita Day with three recipes for the classic cocktail.

Traditional Margarita

This is the classic recipe if you'd like to make a homemade margarita. If you'd like it a little sweet (more like what you're likely used to) just add a splash of either simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar) or agave syrup.

Traditional margarita

2 oz tequila (100% agave, reposado is best)

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz lime juice

Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.

Blue Margarita

A very simple addition to the traditional recipe makes this margarita a beautiful sea-blue color. The Curacao also adds a subtle sweetness to the drink.

Blue margarita

2 oz tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz lime juice

1 oz blue Curacao

Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.

Mezcal Margarita

Use mezcal in place of tequila for this smoky take on a margarita. Find mezcal in your liquor store near the tequilas.

Mezcal Margarita

1 1/2 oz mezcal

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

1/2 oz Cointreau

Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour carefully into a salt-rimmed glass, filled with ice. Garnish with lime.

(© 2017 KUSA)