Refurbished mural 'blessed' during ceremony

KUSA - Next time you're on the Cherry Creek Trail, make sure to slow down where Speer Boulevard and Broadway intersect in Denver.

You'll see two murals, newly refurbished, after being vandalized.

On Thursday, Brazilian artist Alexandre Orion joined members from Aztec Dance Denver as they blessed the mural with tribal rituals.

"This mural, I would like to bring it back to the basics, to the nature, to the primary state of human beings on this land, to the primary state of human beings as the children you know, and just do something that connects with me too," Orion said.

Orion chose the walls along the trail for his mural because it's a natural boundary between the natural state of the creek and a city produced by civilizing process. The children in the pictures are modeled after Orion's own children.

The mural was funded by the Urban Arts Fund, through Denver Public Arts and Venues.

