Remembering Mark Peterson, a 9NEWS employee of 18 years

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - You're never ready to lose someone important to you.

Sometimes it's a family member, a friend or a coworker.

We've lost someone at 9NEWS who represents all of the above to us.

Most of you didn't know Mark Peterson, but his work behind the scenes here was as humble as it was meticulous.

But those of us who did know him wanted to share with you the man we knew and will always remember.

Mark was the Chief Editor at 9NEWS, and had been with us for 18 years.

