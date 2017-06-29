B-Cycle will let you rent a bike all day for $35

Colorado hit the top 10 in tourist-attracting states on Wednesday. And B-Cycle has taken note and is taking advantage.

The bike rental service introduced a new plan on Thursday: $35 for 24 hours; no 30-minute rule, no overages.

If you're from Denver, the 30-minute rule is no big deal. A two-wheeled commute from Union Station to Skyline Park is only a few minutes. But visitors want to see more of the city.

That's why B-Cycle is adding the new $35 plan. Prices remain the same for their other current rental plans.

