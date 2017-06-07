Ride for Hope: The Bri Project

(Photo: TheBRIproject.org)

Seven years ago this June, 12-year-old Brianna Canacari passed away from a risky game called "The choking game".

The choking game involves depriving yourself of oxygen to ultimately get a near death high.

The dangerous game, often played by teens, has been known to cause accidental death.

Brianna's mom, Babs Canacari, was able to find a way to channel her grief and started "The Ride for Hope" to raise awareness about teen suicide.

This year will be the 5th annual Ride for Hope which has grown from 8 motorcycles to now over 100.

The ride brings the community together, supports families experiencing this tragedy, and allows Babs to share her story in hopes that no other family has to go through this.

The money the event raises goes towards "The BRI Project", a program that helps the community and parents facing the same journey as well as creates programs to share with schools and communities.

For more information go to www.thebriproject.org.

