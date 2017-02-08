Rose Medical Center debuts new birthing center

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Lost skiers saved by snow cave
-
Colorado woman helps Marine stranded on I-70
-
The most Colorado thing: This Subaru is not for sale
-
Removing graffiti from Cherry Creek isn't that easy
-
Man shot and killed at Denver RTD Station
-
New guidelines for swaddling infants
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
Teen who disappeared in 1983 still missing
-
Bill to repeal Connect for Health advances
More Stories
-
Unsolved: The murder of 15-year-old Marilee BurtFeb. 8, 2017, 5:25 a.m.
-
Teen who admitted to HS attack plot to be sentencedFeb. 8, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
-
Blowing snow, wind causing travel troubles in mountainsFeb. 8, 2017, 5:11 a.m.