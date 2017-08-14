KUSA
Security guard gets down with some sweet moves while working Velorama concert

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 3:29 PM. MDT August 14, 2017

DENVER - Over the weekend, the Velorama festival took over Denver's RiNo neighborhood. 

Along with the Colorado Classic bike race, there was a music festival with different acts each night of the weekend.

Many people worked very hard to make sure it went off without a hitch - including staff from Argus security. 

One security guard in particular was not only working to make sure the event stayed safe, but he had a little fun, too. 

The employee showed off some great dance moves - paused to check a credential - then went back to getting down to Saint Motel on Saturday night. 

