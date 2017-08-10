FREE Senior Law Handbook

Download the complete Senior Law Handbook CLICK HERE. For the PDF version, CLICK HERE.
3 - Health Insurance Beyond Medicare
5 - Government Programs and Financial Assistance
8 - Financial Difficulty for Seniors
10 - Workers’ Compensation and Seniors
11 - Arm Yourself with Consumer Protection Information
12 - Protecting Yourself from Crime
15 - Estate Planning: Wills, Trusts, and Your Property
16 - Estate and Succession Planning for Farmers and Ranchers
18 - Philanthropy and Planned Giving
19 - Estate Planning For Non-Traditional Families
21 - Assisted Living and Nursing Home Issues
22 - Hospital Discharge Planning: Advocating for Seniors’ Medicare Rehabilitation Benefits
24 - Medical Advance Directives
25 - Conservatorship of Adults
27 - Hospice and Palliative Care: Options for Care at the End of Life
28 - What to Do When Someone Dies: Responsibilities of the Personal Representative and Trustee Under Probate
29 - Family Discussions, Decisions, and Dispute Resolution
30 - Programs, Services, and Resources for Older Adults
31 - Aging in Place: Maintaining Your Independence at Home
32 - Lifelong Learning and the Aging Brain
33 - Mandatory Reporting of Elder Abuse
34 - Simplify Your Life: How to Manage Your Estate and Life — and Benefit You and Your Heirs
© 2017 KUSA-TV
