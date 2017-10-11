SOCIAL SECURITY SUPPORTS VETERANS

Supporting veterans and active duty members of the military is a key part of Social Security’s mission. Our disability program has helped countless wounded warriors and their loved ones. Every Veterans Day, the nation collectively honors the brave people who risk their lives to protect our country.

For those who return home with injuries, Social Security is a resource they can turn to for disability benefits. Social Security’s Wounded Warriors website is at www.socialsecurity.gov/woundedwarriors.

The Wounded Warriors website has answers to many commonly asked questions, and provides other useful information about disability benefits, including how veterans can receive expedited processing of disability claims. Benefits available through Social Security are different from those available from the Department of Veterans Affairs; they require a separate application.

Social Security’s expedited process is available to military service members who become disabled while on active military service on or after October 1, 2001, regardless of where the disability occurs.

Even active duty military who continue to receive pay while in a hospital or on medical leave should consider applying for disability benefits if they’re unable to work due to a disabling condition. Active duty status and receipt of military pay doesn’t necessarily prevent payment of Social Security disability benefits. Although a person can’t receive Social Security disability benefits while engaging in substantial work for pay or profit, receipt of military payments should never stop someone from applying for disability benefits from Social Security.

You can learn more by visiting our veterans page at www.socialsecurity.gov/people/veterans

