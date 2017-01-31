Former sheriff's deputy gifts Good Samaritan with car after his is stolen

KUSA - Last week, a man had his car stolen while trying to help someone involved in a fatal crash.

After his car was stolen and wrecked, Reno Abram started a GoFundMe to try and repair it, but it hadn’t met his goal and he didn’t have a car.

Enter Steve Davis. As a former sheriff’s deputy, he experienced a situation similar to Abram's in 1991.

He said he responded to a crash at 4 Mile Canyon in Boulder County. At the time, he was a deputy with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“I brought the guy up from the river bank and the fire department just pulled up,” Davis said. “They told me the guy jumped in the driver’s seat and jumped out real fast.”

The man attempted to steal Davis’ squad car, but his K-9 bit the man to thwart the attempted kidnapping.

After hearing Abram’s story, he decided to give him a 2005 Kia.

“I've been a policeman my whole life and I've seen a lot of bad in the world and this kid was trying to do the right thing,” Davis said. “He told me, ‘I loved that car and I worked really hard to get it, it was the only car my family had.’ I'm pretty blessed where I can get another car, but this kid can't. It's the right thing to do.”

Davis took the car to Abram's home on Monday.

Abram has two young children.

