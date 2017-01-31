SIA Snow Show takes the gear to the snow

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
CSU student and her son stuck in Jordan
-
Uber, Starbucks take heat for stances
-
RTD to debut R Line Feb. 24
-
Video shows DPD asking protesters to put away signs
-
"Can you hear me?" trick targets your voice
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
-
Trump maintains order is not a Muslim ban
-
Monday evening forecast
-
Centurylink advertising practices under fire
-
Mom speaks about attempted kidnapping
More Stories
-
Fire heavily damages Denver apartment, no injuriesJan 31, 2017, 7:02 a.m.
-
Trump's executive actions come faster and in…Jan 31, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
-
Colorado looking at pot for PTSDJan 31, 2017, 7:10 a.m.