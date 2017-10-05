4-foot snow drifts on parts of Trail Ridge Road

Snow plow operations on Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo: Courtesy RMNP)

KUSA - We’re getting to the time of year when those High Country drives you enjoy in the summer become all-but-impossible.

Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed for the season to vehicles on Monday. It will still be open to bikes and leashed pets through Nov. 30, before reverting to trail status on Dec. 1.

As for Trail Ridge Road? Well, this 48-mile high altitude highway to the sky is currently closed due to up to four-foot snow drifts in some locations, wind and overnight freezing temperatures.

There’s a chance it could reopen though, and to know the road’s status, call 970-586-1222.

