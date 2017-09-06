9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 8 - September 10

9 Things To Do In Colorado This Weekend

KUSA - Leaves are changing colors and pumpkin spice flavored-everything is slowly making its way onto the shelves of stores. It only means one thing: fall. is. coming.

Here's nine events in Breckenridge, Denver, Arvada, Thornton, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, and Castle Rock this weekend to celebrate the arrival of a new season with friends and family.

Breckenridge Oktoberfest

When: September 8-10

What: Beer, food, dancing, face-painting stations, 5k trail run, games, and beautiful scenery of the fall foliage

$: Beers are $6 at the event, you can pre-purchase beer tokens for $5 each

More info on schedule/locations for each event: http://bit.ly/2w8em5r

Arvada 92nd Harvest Festival

When: September 8-10

What: Carnival, parade, rides, free concerts, food fair, and a garden harvest contest

More info on specific times and locations: http://bit.ly/1uoZl9U

Thornton Harvest Fest

When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What: Annual fall festival for fun, food, and music for the whole family

$: Free admission

Where: Community Park at the intersection of York Street and Thornton Parkway

More info: http://bit.ly/2bRwmaJ

Colorado European Festival

When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

What: The 10th annual festival celebrates European cuisine, arts, and traditions. You can expect a concert and music, cultural dancers, crafts, and food.

$: Free admission

Where: Civic Green Park, 9370 Ridgeline Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129

More info: http://bit.ly/2eL5Bfg

Colorado Lebanese Festival

When: September 9-10 Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

What: Experience Lebanese cuisine, middle eastern music, and games

$: Free admission

Where: St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 2301 Wadsworth Blvd Lakewood, CO 80214

More info: http://bit.ly/2j4b2qT

Dining Al Fresco

When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

What: Restaurants of Larimer Square set tables and chairs into the streets for a unique dining experience

$: Reservations must be made beforehand

Where: Larimer Square

List of restaurants: http://bit.ly/2xQ9i86

Girls STEAM Day

When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

What: Engaging hands-on STEAM activities to empower young women towards careers in STEAM and aerospace

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver, CO 80230

More info: http://bit.ly/2xbmQhl



Colorado Artfest in Castle Rock

When: Saturday Sunday September 9-10 Time: Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What: Free concert and fine art show with artists from across the country

$: $5 adults, $3 for seniors, free for students under 16

Where: Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.

More info: http://bit.ly/2vKwoe0

Cannonball Run Rally

When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

What: Unique cars, Live DJ, Food trucks

$: Free admission

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202

More info: http://bit.ly/2vN34rY

