9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 8 - September 10

KUSA - Leaves are changing colors and pumpkin spice flavored-everything is slowly making its way onto the shelves of stores. It only means one thing: fall. is. coming.
Here's nine events in Breckenridge, Denver, Arvada, Thornton, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, and Castle Rock this weekend to celebrate the arrival of a new season with friends and family.
Breckenridge Oktoberfest
When: September 8-10
What: Beer, food, dancing, face-painting stations, 5k trail run, games, and beautiful scenery of the fall foliage
$: Beers are $6 at the event, you can pre-purchase beer tokens for $5 each
More info on schedule/locations for each event: http://bit.ly/2w8em5r
Arvada 92nd Harvest Festival
When: September 8-10
What: Carnival, parade, rides, free concerts, food fair, and a garden harvest contest
More info on specific times and locations: http://bit.ly/1uoZl9U
Thornton Harvest Fest
When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
What: Annual fall festival for fun, food, and music for the whole family
$: Free admission
Where: Community Park at the intersection of York Street and Thornton Parkway
More info: http://bit.ly/2bRwmaJ
Colorado European Festival
When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What: The 10th annual festival celebrates European cuisine, arts, and traditions. You can expect a concert and music, cultural dancers, crafts, and food.
$: Free admission
Where: Civic Green Park, 9370 Ridgeline Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129
More info: http://bit.ly/2eL5Bfg
Colorado Lebanese Festival
When: September 9-10 Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
What: Experience Lebanese cuisine, middle eastern music, and games
$: Free admission
Where: St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 2301 Wadsworth Blvd Lakewood, CO 80214
More info: http://bit.ly/2j4b2qT
Dining Al Fresco
When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
What: Restaurants of Larimer Square set tables and chairs into the streets for a unique dining experience
$: Reservations must be made beforehand
Where: Larimer Square
List of restaurants: http://bit.ly/2xQ9i86
Girls STEAM Day
When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
What: Engaging hands-on STEAM activities to empower young women towards careers in STEAM and aerospace
Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver, CO 80230
More info: http://bit.ly/2xbmQhl
Colorado Artfest in Castle Rock
When: Saturday Sunday September 9-10 Time: Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Free concert and fine art show with artists from across the country
$: $5 adults, $3 for seniors, free for students under 16
Where: Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.
More info: http://bit.ly/2vKwoe0
Cannonball Run Rally
When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
What: Unique cars, Live DJ, Food trucks
$: Free admission
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
More info: http://bit.ly/2vN34rY
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs