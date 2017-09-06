KUSA
Close

9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 8 - September 10

Jane Mo , KUSA 8:13 PM. MDT September 06, 2017

KUSA - Leaves are changing colors and pumpkin spice flavored-everything is slowly making its way onto the shelves of stores. It only means one thing: fall. is. coming.  

Here's nine events in Breckenridge, Denver, Arvada, Thornton, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, and Castle Rock this weekend to celebrate the arrival of a new season with friends and family.  

Breckenridge Oktoberfest 
When: September 8-10
What: Beer, food, dancing, face-painting stations, 5k trail run, games, and beautiful scenery of the fall foliage 
$: Beers are $6 at the event, you can pre-purchase beer tokens for $5 each 
More info on schedule/locations for each event: http://bit.ly/2w8em5r

Arvada 92nd Harvest Festival 
When: September 8-10
What: Carnival, parade, rides, free concerts, food fair, and a garden harvest contest
More info on specific times and locations: http://bit.ly/1uoZl9U

Thornton Harvest Fest 
When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. -  5 p.m.
What: Annual fall festival for fun, food, and music for the whole family 
$: Free admission
Where: Community Park at the intersection of York Street and Thornton Parkway 
More infohttp://bit.ly/2bRwmaJ

Colorado European Festival
When: Saturday, September 9 Time: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What: The 10th annual festival celebrates European cuisine, arts, and traditions. You can expect a concert and music, cultural dancers, crafts, and food. 
$: Free admission 
Where: Civic Green Park, 9370 Ridgeline Blvd, Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129 
More info: http://bit.ly/2eL5Bfg

Colorado Lebanese Festival
When: September 9-10 Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
What: Experience Lebanese cuisine, middle eastern music, and games 
$: Free admission 
Where: St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 2301 Wadsworth Blvd Lakewood, CO 80214 
More info: http://bit.ly/2j4b2qT

Dining Al Fresco
When: Saturday, September 9  Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
What: Restaurants of Larimer Square set tables and chairs into the streets for a unique dining experience
$: Reservations must be made beforehand
Where: Larimer Square
List of restaurantshttp://bit.ly/2xQ9i86

Girls STEAM Day 
When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.  
What: Engaging hands-on STEAM activities to empower young women towards careers in STEAM and aerospace 
Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Denver, CO 80230
More info: http://bit.ly/2xbmQhl

Colorado Artfest in Castle Rock
When: Saturday Sunday September 9-10 Time: Sat 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
What: Free concert and fine art show with artists from across the country 
$: $5 adults, $3 for seniors, free for students under 16 
Where: Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. 
More infohttp://bit.ly/2vKwoe0

Cannonball Run Rally
When: Sunday, September 10 Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
What: Unique cars, Live DJ, Food trucks
$: Free admission 
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202 
More info: http://bit.ly/2vN34rY

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories