ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA - How about some skiing or boarding to start your weekend?

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens for the season Friday. Plenty of eager skiers and boarders arrived before the sun came up.

That, of course, included the famous Nate Dogggg.

A-Basin's Black Mountain Express lift will start turning at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail.

Recent weather has been kind to the Basin, allowing organizers to kick off the ski season earlier than usual.

Light it up! The start of the Colorado ski season is just hours away with skiers and snowboarders at @Arapahoe ready for 1st chair! @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/AzxyDcS1PR — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) October 13, 2017

Last year, A-Basin opened on Oct. 21.



Opening day is an annual party at A-Basin, featuring neon outfits and Halloween costumes.

© 2017 KUSA-TV