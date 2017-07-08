KUSA
Art in Motion at the Colorado Black Arts Festival

A look at all the culture and rich history, including the Joda Village, at the Colorado Black Arts Festival.

Belen De Leon, KUSA 11:24 AM. MDT July 08, 2017

9NEWS is the proud media sponsor of the 31st Colorado Black Arts Festival.

The annual celebration of art and culture of the African Diaspora will be held July 7-9 at Denver City Park West.

The CBAF is the fifth largest event of its kind in the United States and draws an audience of over 60,000

The festival is free and open to the public. 

Visit www.colbaf.org for festival information.

 

 

