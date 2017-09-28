Artificial jack-o'-lanterns made into animal sculptures at Denver Zoo

We’re still a few days from October, but it appears Denver Zoo is already in the Halloween spirit.
More than 20 artificial jack-o’- lantern sculptures in the shape of animals and dinosaurs were installed on Thursday.
The sculptures will be lit up during Denver Zoo’s fall events – like Dinos! After Dark and Boo At The Zoo.
Guests who attend will get a chance to see pumpkin depictions of a cheetah, zebra, stegosaurus, and more.
