KUSA
Close

Artificial jack-o'-lanterns made into animal sculptures at Denver Zoo

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 2:33 PM. MDT September 28, 2017

We’re still a few days from October, but it appears Denver Zoo is already in the Halloween spirit.

More than 20 artificial jack-o’- lantern sculptures in the shape of animals and dinosaurs were installed on Thursday.

The sculptures will be lit up during Denver Zoo’s fall events – like Dinos! After Dark and Boo At The Zoo.

Guests who attend will get a chance to see pumpkin depictions of a cheetah, zebra, stegosaurus, and more.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories