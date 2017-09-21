Aspen Snowmass selling $6.50 lift tickets for 50th anniversary

Skiing in Aspen.

Aspen Snowmass is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving skiers and snowboarders a bargain price on lift tickets for one day in December.

For just $6.50 on December 15, you can enjoy a full day at Snowmass Mountain without breaking the bank.

The resort says the throwback price is how much it cost to ski back in 1967.

Oh how the times have changed. These days, buying a ticket to hit the slopes at Aspen Snowmass can run upwards of $150.

In addition to the cheap lift ticket, a retro party will be held at Elk Camp, followed by a fireworks show over Fanny Hill.

You can buy the ticket online.

