Beaver Creek: A ski town with year-round fun

BEAVER CREEK - Beaver Creek, the resort community located about 2 hours west (120 miles) of Denver, has a worldwide reputation for some of the best skiing Colorado has to offer.

But when the snow melts and summer officially kicks off, the resort is overtaken by some of the best barbecue chefs in the state to cook up mouth-watering meats alongside breweries serving up the beer to wash it down.

The Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, now in its 14th year, also includes music from both local musicians and Grammy-nominated groups. This year it will be North Mississippi Allstars and Kenny Neal.

Delicious BBQ classics – like wings, ribs, pulled pork and brisket – will be served up by Barbecue masters all throughout the village plaza.

The festival takes place Memorial Day Weekend.

Outside of the festival, Beaver Creek has plenty to offer on its own. The resort community is a 2.5-miles drive down the road from the town of Avon, and has family-friendly amenities ranging from hiking, to mountain biking, to chairlift rides and more.

In the heart of the resort is a destination of sorts for art lovers. There, visitors will find galleries Walt Horton Fine Art, Paderewski Fine Art and Tony Newlin Gallery.

Across the road is the Vilar Performing Arts Center, where patrons can catch a comedy or one of the artists in its summer concert series.

The VPAC seats up to 535 people. The Wailers, Trace Adkins, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, David Spade and Peter Frampton are among those scheduled to perform at the venue this summer.

Vilar Performing Arts Center (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

The Children's Museum at Beaver Creek is also worth a visit, a free attraction for kids to learn, play and join a discovery program.

Beaver Creek has no shortage of spots to grab a bite, either.

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill is a great place for a date, serving steaks with stunning mountain views.

Beaver Creek Chophouse, an upscale seafood and steak joint, is another great option.

For a more laid-back feel, Blue Moose Pizza serves it by-the-slice or in whole pies. The longtime restaurant is located just steps from the Lionshead Village in Vail Square.

The pizza joint has been in Beaver Creek since 1995, and is well-know for their homemade pizza crusts -- each of which is hand tossed and made with fresh ingredients.

Blue Moose Pizza. (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Rimini is an ice cream shop with house-made treats. It's considered the Beaver Creek Village go-to for gelato -- serving up 24 different flavors daily.

Foodies can also get their hands on homemade chocolates, tasty coffee drinks, paninis and Crepes.

Another perk? They offer sorbets for the lactose intolerant.

Rimini Gelato & Chocolate (Photo: KUSA)

With over 1,800 skiable acres of terrain, it's no surprise that Beaver Creek would make for an ideal skiing destination.

The Beaver Creek Ski Resort has 25 ski lifts with 150 different trail options to give skiers and snowboarders a variety of options when they hit the slopes.

In 2015, Vail and Beaver Creek were chosen to host the 43rd FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

The events showcase the most talented ski racers in the world, and is second only to the Olympics in scale.

Most of the competitions were held on the Birds of Prey downhill ski course in Beaver Creek. The two towns have hosted the world championships in alpine skiing two other times in the last three decades – in 1989 and 1999.

Earlier this year, Dallas-based Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. purchased the Beaver Creek Resort & Spa for $145.5 million (that works out to about $766,000 per room).

