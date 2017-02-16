Berkeley sees surge in local businesses

Tennyson Street

DENVER - Always changing with the times, Denver's Berkeley neighborhood in recent years has seen a surge in foodie-friendly options.

That's especially true when it comes to Tennyson Street, the stretch of road between 38th and 44th avenues that's also home to a wide range of quaint boutiques, chic art galleries, salons, studios, flower shops and more.

Take a photo tour of Berkeley:

One shop that draws pet lovers near and far is Mouthful's. 5280 Magazine named Mouthful's to its 2016 "Top of the Town" list, a compilation of must-try restaurants, shops and more. And for good reason. The shop sells homemade treats (sample goodies handed out to all pet patrons), health supplements and quirky toys and collars.

Mouthfuls Pet Supply

And then there's all the food options along Berkeley's Tennyson Street — with restaurants like Atomic Cowboy, Axios Estiatorio, Block & Larder, Brazen, DJ's Berkeley Café, El Chingon, Hops & Pie, Parisi, Pressed Juice Daily and The Royal, to name a few.

Even Denver Cat Company, a café/coffeeshop where visitors can sip their beverage in the company of felines, offers baked goods.

Denver Cat Company

Another popular spot is Kyle's Kitchen, an American fare joint at 4018 Tennyson St. Kyle's Kitchen opened in 2015, and boasts that it is, "not your ordinary breakfast and lunch diner."

"We carry high quality products, so that all of our food tastes great. Mike and Jerry are two of the best short order cooks in the Denver Metro area," the company says on its Colorado.com listing.

It also receives high accolades from the public at large: It's got a good Yelp rating (4 out of 5 stars), Trip Advisor rating (4.5 out of 5 stars) and Facebook rating (4.6 out of 5 stars).

Kyle's Kitchen

Il Porcellino Salum, a deli that serves house-cured meats, as well as cheeses, salads, soups and sandwiches, opened in the neighborhood in late 2015. It's known for serving up sandwiches that will "knock your socks off," like "The Bacon," "The Bison," and "The Wook," to name a few.

And for people looking to purchase a house close to the lively corridor, the median home price for all-size properties stands at $475,000, up 7.3 percent from last year, according to real estate website Trulia.com. However, one-bedroom homes can be purchased for as low as $305,000.

