Best places to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Colorado

Fireworks are set off over Coors Field as fans fill the outfield and most of the seats at Coors Field on July 4, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky.

Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado to choose from.

Check out our handy list of places to help celebrate America’s 241st birthday.

And as always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

WHAT: Alamosa 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Alamosa Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 at dusk

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day in Arvada.

WHERE: Lutz Ballfield and Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 West 58th Avenue

WHEN: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: Fourth of July Spectacular

WHERE: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway

WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: Beaver Creek Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Centennial Park

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July in Breckenridge

WHERE: Near the Gondola lots – making them visible all throughout town.

WHEN: July 4 from about 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

MAP: Firework displays in Colorado

WHAT: Fireworks at Folsom Field

WHERE: Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Avenue

WHEN: July 4 at 8 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day celebration

WHERE: Memorial Park

WHEN: July 4 at about 9 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Over Dillon Reservoir

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Independence Eve Fireworks

WHERE: Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.

WHEN: July 3 at 9 p.m.

--

WHAT: Colorado Rockies postgame fireworks show

WHERE: Coors Field

WHEN: July 3 and July 4

--

WHAT: Fireworks at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park

WHERE: 2000 Elitch Circle

WHEN: July 4 at dusk

--

WHAT: Fireworks Spectacular

WHERE: Green Valley Ranch, 4900 Himalaya Road

WHEN: July 4 at 9:35 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Family Festival & Fireworks

WHERE: Belleview Park – near the intersection of West Belleview Avenue and South Windermere Street.

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Front Street

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Frisco’s Fabulous 4th of July

WHERE: Main Street and Frisco Bay Arena

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: City Park over Sheldon Lake

WHEN: July 4 at about 9:35 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Golden Lions Park Festival

WHERE: Lions Park on 10th Street

WHEN: July 4 at dusk

WHAT: Glendale Fireworks Show

WHERE: Cherry Street and Cherry Creek Drive South

WHEN: July 1 at dusk.

WHAT: The Greeley Stampede fireworks

WHERE: The northwest corner of Island Grove Park.

WHEN: July 4 at about 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Celebration

WHERE: Highland Heritage Regional Park

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fourth of July Fireworks show

WHERE: Lakeside Village

WHEN: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Celebrate 4th of July 2017

WHERE: Waneka Lake Park, 1600 Caria Drive

WHEN: July 4 at dusk

WHAT: Family Festival & Fireworks

WHERE: Cornerstone Park, 5150 South Windermere Street

WHEN: July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: Fireworks in Longmont

WHERE: Boulder County Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Lyons 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

WHERE: Veterans Park

WHEN: July 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

WHAT: Northglenn July 4th Festival

WHERE: E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive

WHEN: July 4 starting at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration Presented by Fit 36

WHERE: Salisbury Park, 12010 South Motsenbocker Road

WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: Rollin on the Riverwalk

WHERE: Pueblo Riverwalk

WHEN: July 4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Celebration

WHERE: Near the Shrine of the Mines on Anvil Mountain

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July in Thornton

WHERE: Carpenter Park Fields at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: The annual Vail Fireworks Show

WHERE: Golden Peak

WHEN: July 4 at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Celebration

WHERE: Westminster City Park at 10475 Sheridan Boulevard

WHEN: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Did we miss a place? Email bobbi.sheldon@9news.com to get your location added to our list.

© 2017 KUSA-TV