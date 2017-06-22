Best places to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Colorado

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky.
Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado to choose from.
Check out our handy list of places to help celebrate America’s 241st birthday.
And as always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.
ALAMOSA
WHAT: Alamosa 4th of July Celebration
WHERE: Alamosa Fairgrounds
WHEN: July 4 at dusk
ARVADA
WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day in Arvada.
WHERE: Lutz Ballfield and Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 West 58th Avenue
WHEN: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
AURORA
WHAT: Fourth of July Spectacular
WHERE: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway
WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
BEAVER CREEK
WHAT: Beaver Creek Independence Day Celebration
WHERE: Centennial Park
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
BRECKENRIDGE
WHAT: 4th of July in Breckenridge
WHERE: Near the Gondola lots – making them visible all throughout town.
WHEN: July 4 from about 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.
MAP: Firework displays in Colorado
BOULDER
WHAT: Fireworks at Folsom Field
WHERE: Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Avenue
WHEN: July 4 at 8 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS
WHAT: Independence Day celebration
WHERE: Memorial Park
WHEN: July 4 at about 9 p.m.
COPPER MOUNTAIN
WHAT: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza
WHERE: Over Dillon Reservoir
WHEN: July 4
DENVER
WHAT: Independence Eve Fireworks
WHERE: Civic Center Park in downtown Denver.
WHEN: July 3 at 9 p.m.
--
WHAT: Colorado Rockies postgame fireworks show
WHERE: Coors Field
WHEN: July 3 and July 4
--
WHAT: Fireworks at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park
WHERE: 2000 Elitch Circle
WHEN: July 4 at dusk
--
WHAT: Fireworks Spectacular
WHERE: Green Valley Ranch, 4900 Himalaya Road
WHEN: July 4 at 9:35 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD
WHAT: 4th of July Family Festival & Fireworks
WHERE: Belleview Park – near the intersection of West Belleview Avenue and South Windermere Street.
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
FAIRPLAY
WHAT: Independence Day Celebration
WHERE: Front Street
WHEN: July 4
FRISCO
WHAT: Frisco’s Fabulous 4th of July
WHERE: Main Street and Frisco Bay Arena
WHEN: July 4
FORT COLLINS
WHAT: 4th of July Celebration
WHERE: City Park over Sheldon Lake
WHEN: July 4 at about 9:35 p.m.
GOLDEN
WHAT: July 4th Golden Lions Park Festival
WHERE: Lions Park on 10th Street
WHEN: July 4 at dusk
GLENDALE
WHAT: Glendale Fireworks Show
WHERE: Cherry Street and Cherry Creek Drive South
WHEN: July 1 at dusk.
GREELEY
WHAT: The Greeley Stampede fireworks
WHERE: The northwest corner of Island Grove Park.
WHEN: July 4 at about 9:30 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH
WHAT: July 4 Celebration
WHERE: Highland Heritage Regional Park
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
KEYSTONE RESORT
WHAT: Fourth of July Fireworks show
WHERE: Lakeside Village
WHEN: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE
WHAT: Celebrate 4th of July 2017
WHERE: Waneka Lake Park, 1600 Caria Drive
WHEN: July 4 at dusk
LITTLETON
WHAT: Family Festival & Fireworks
WHERE: Cornerstone Park, 5150 South Windermere Street
WHEN: July 4 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LONGMONT
WHAT: Fireworks in Longmont
WHERE: Boulder County Fairgrounds
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
LYONS
WHAT: Lyons 4th of July Parade and Fireworks
WHERE: Veterans Park
WHEN: July 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
NORTHGLENN
WHAT: Northglenn July 4th Festival
WHERE: E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive
WHEN: July 4 starting at 9 p.m.
PARKER
WHAT: Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration Presented by Fit 36
WHERE: Salisbury Park, 12010 South Motsenbocker Road
WHEN: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PUEBLO
WHAT: Rollin on the Riverwalk
WHERE: Pueblo Riverwalk
WHEN: July 4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
SILVERTON
WHAT: July 4 Celebration
WHERE: Near the Shrine of the Mines on Anvil Mountain
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
THORNTON
WHAT: 4th of July in Thornton
WHERE: Carpenter Park Fields at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard
WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
VAIL
WHAT: The annual Vail Fireworks Show
WHERE: Golden Peak
WHEN: July 4 at dusk
WESTMINSTER
WHAT: July 4th Celebration
WHERE: Westminster City Park at 10475 Sheridan Boulevard
WHEN: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Did we miss a place? Email bobbi.sheldon@9news.com to get your location added to our list.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
