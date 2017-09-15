BLOG: What it's like to 'Pedal the Plains'

Lined up for registration at PTP! (Photo: Lynne Valencia)

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Pedal the Plains event. The cycling race takes place over three days on Colorado's eastern plains, with anywhere from 50-65 miles per day. Lynne Valencia is 9NEWS’ Community Affairs Director. Along with 9NEWS' General Manager, Steve Carter, she is participating in the ride. She will be sharing her experiences with everyone through updates to this blog.

Friday morning, 9:30 a.m.

Here in Kersey, CO. Folks in line to get registration packet. Met a woman from Denver who said this ride is on her Bucket List.

Lined up for registration at PTP! (Photo: Lynne Valencia)

Here is a tortoise and the hare...it's a beautiful day here in Kersey.

'A tortoise and a hare' (Photo: Lynne Valencia)

Friday morning, 6:50 a.m.

So, I'm a bit nervous about sitting on a bike for so many hours each day. Pedal the Plains is a 3 day tour that averages 50-70 miles a day. Now while its flat terrain, that is still a lot of miles.

Here's the jersey I'll be wearing for parts of the ride. (Photo: Lynne Valencia)

Some of these miles I'll be wearing a really cool jersey. I finished packing this morning. My dog Mary Jane is not ready to get out of bed, but there's my suitcase that has a few changes of clothes in anticipation of a variety of weather conditions.

Mary Jane isn't ready to get out of bed - but my suitcase is packed and ready to go. (Photo: Lynne Valencia)





