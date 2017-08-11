Breckenridge gets ready for racing

Colorado Classic in Breckenridge. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

BRECKENRIDGE - At Carvers Bike shop in Breckenridge, Eli Burk is getting another busy bike day rolling.

In a mountain town where the biking business now mirrors the winter ski business, Breckenridge has become as popular in the summer as it is in the winter.

That's thank in part to the Pro-Challenge, a race that for years had the world’s fastest riders cycling through the streets of Breckenridge and Summit County.

“Pro Cycle Challenge brought a lot of people in, it was fun times especially the stages that went through town,”’ Burk said.

The race wasn’t able to sustain itself financially and eventually came to an end, leaving Breckenridge in a lurch.

“It was a bummer that it wasn’t going to be back,” Burk said.

For years, people waited for some kind of race to return, but now that wait is over.

Jen McAtamney, with the town of Breckenridge, said the announcement that the new Colorado Classic is bringing its second stage of racing to town was a welcome one.

“In Colorado, and here in Breckenridge it’s cycling diehards,” McAtamney said.

The world’s best male and female riders will take on a new circuit course that includes the legendary climb up Moonstone Pass.

“One kilometer of that has a 17 percent grade so it’s a heck of a climb, the women will do it 6 times, the men will do it 10 times, and as spectators you will get the opportunity every 15 to 20 minutes to see the peloton go by, to see the breakaway go by, so it will be a heck of a day,” McAtamney said.

A lot of that race will roll right by Carvers where Burk works.

"If it’s anything like the Pro-Cycle Challenge, it will be a great time,” Burk said.

The Colorado Classic will give once deflated race fans like Burk another reason to smile, to enjoy the parties and to gear up for the return of bike racing in Breckenridge.

“We’re back, it’s going to be a good time,” Burk said.

