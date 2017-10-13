Broadway-bound 'Frozen' musical was hot at the box office in Denver

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If anyone wants to know whether Frozen will be worth seeing on Broadway when it opens next year, they now have 125,900 people they can ask for a review.

That's how many people attended one of the 47 performances of the Disney musical during its pre-Broadway run at the Buell Theatre in Denver, which began Aug. 17 and concluded Oct. 1, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Friday.

That averages out to 2,679 attendees per show; the Buell's listed seating capacity is 2,839.

As Denver Business Journal arts contributor Joanne Ostrow reported, Frozen was the first musical from Disney Theatrical Productions to get a pre-Broadway shakedown in Denver since The Little Mermaid opened at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House 10 years ago.

