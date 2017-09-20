Cat videos are coming to a theater near you

Meow! Vincent is excited for Cat Videos Live! (Photo: Mallory Davis)

ENGLEWOOD - Cat enthusiasts and millennials alike will have the rare opportunity to witness a social gathering of the fluffy kind - Cat Videos Live! is coming to the Gothic Theatre.

Cat Videos Live! is exactly what it sounds like - a family-friendly feline film, cat comedy event and social gathering.

The movie's production company says the film is original feline fun that can't be found on YouTube.

The event is at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. at the Gothic Theatre on Nov. 2.

Tickets are $17.50 in advance and $20 at the door. Part of the proceeds go to Panthera, an organization that aims to protect wild cats, Friends for Life, a no-kill animal shelter in Houston and a local shelter in each touring city.

Find ticket information here: http://bit.ly/2jKgPSP.

© 2017 KUSA-TV