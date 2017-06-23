Colorado Brewers' Festival: Everything you need to know

Pretzels and beer at the 2014 Colorado Brewers' Festival. (Photo: Photo: Erin Hooley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins' annual beer festival returns for its 28th year this weekend.

The 2017 Colorado Brewers' Festival is set to take over Old Town's Washington Park. Admission to the main festivities on Saturday and Sunday, with live music and food trucks, is free. A separate, ticketed event called The Summit features rare craft beer and kicks the festival off Friday.

The event, organized by the Downtown Business Association, debuted in 1990 with Colorado's 11 breweries. CooperSmith's Pub & Brewing co-founder Brad Page was inspired to create the festival after attending a similar event in Portland, Oregon.

This year's festivities features more than 25 of Colorado's nearly 330 total breweries. A few guest taps from out-of-state brewers will also be available.

Read everything you need to know about the event at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2sJiYie

