Colorado haunted houses sure to terrify this Halloween

KUSA - The season of fright is nearly among us.

Halloween candy has hit the grocery shelves, spooky decorations are popping up in neighborhoods and the time for busting out your favorite scary movie has arrived.

And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, Colorado is home to some particularly scary haunted houses.

Check out our roundup of some of the best:

The 13th Floor is giving guests a whole lot of fresh frights to enjoy this year. Along with moving to a new location, the haunted house is introducing three new themes for the 2017 season: Darkest Dreams, Slaughter, and Undead: Restless Spirits. This haunted house is sure to make you jump, and is not recommended for kids under 12-years-old.

Where: 3400 E. 52nd Avenue

Price: Starting at $27.99

Open: Select days from September 22 through November 11

Those brave enough to make their way through this 15,000 square foot haunted asylum will have to face the dozens of tortured souls who reside inside. Needless to say, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Where: 6100 E 39th Avenue

Price: Starting at $19.99

Open: On select days from September 22 through October 31

The Frightmare Compound in Westminster has been scaring haunted house enthusiasts around the metro since 1986, but each new year offers a fresh array of horrors to witness.

Where: 10798 Yukon Street

Price: Starting at $26

Open: Select days from September 29 through November 11.

Hell Scream Haunted House in Colorado Springs has a bunch of creepy offerings this Halloween season. In addition to a haunted house, guests can also try their luck at two different escape rooms – The Elevator or The Manor. If neither of those pique your interest, perhaps Zombie laser tag will.

Where: 3021 N Hancock Ave

Price: Starting at $20

Open: Select days from September 22 through November 4

You can make a day out of visiting this Halloween hot spot in Fort Collins. Younger kids can enjoy a pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm animals and bounce houses during the daylight hours. But at night, the corn maze transforms into a haunted place made of nightmares. Take a haunted hay ride to the maze for even more scares.

Where: 2318 S. County Road 5

Price: Starting at $20.

Open: Select days from October 6 through October 31.

Three new haunted attractions are taking over 30,00 square feet at the Mile High Flea Market this year. For the price of one ticket, attendees can check out the ominously named City of the Dead, Curse of Darkness and the Carnival of Carnage haunted houses.

Where: 7007 E 88th Avenue

Price: Starting at $20

Open: Select days from September 22 through November 4

This frightful attraction has been scaring Coloradans for years, with each season bringing a new twist. It even has the added bonus of giving back to charity, so you can get scared for a good cause.

Where: 5550 Wadsworth Boulevard

Price: Starting at $15.

Open: Select days from October 5 through October 31

Extinction is a live action horror experience where you’ll have to take arms to defend yourself against the creatures inside or face becoming part of the wasteland. You’ll be required to sign a waiver beforehand, due to the use of airsoft rifles.

Where: 4100 Grape Street

Price: Starting at $25.

Open: Select days from September 30 through October 31

Just the thought of entering an old, dilapidated shack in the middle of a cornfield can send shivers down the spine. That's the haunted backdrop for Reaper's Hollow in Parker. Aside from that, they've added a new Dead End Motel attraction this year. And as a special treat, (or trick) the first 300 customers to show up on October 13 -- Friday the 13th will get a special prize.

Where: 11321 Dransfeldt Road

Price: Starting at $20.

Open: Select days from September 30 through October 31

Make your way through nearly a mile of haunted happenings at this Pueblo attraction. Throughout the journey, you’ll run into stuff scary enough to make you scream.

Where: 40320 Olson Road

Price: Starting at $15

Open: Weekends October 6 through October 28.

