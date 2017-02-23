Huston Lake Park (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

DENVER - A quiet neighborhood in west Denver is slowly becoming one of the most popular places for first-time home buyers to move.

Easy access to downtown, relatively low prices, several parks and a strong community are just a few of the things that have drawn more and more young couples and families to Athmar Park in recent years.

All while, at least so far, avoiding any large gentrification.

The Denver neighborhood is bounded by West Alameda to the north, South Platte River Drive to the east, West Mississippi Avenue to the south and South Federal Boulevard.

Athmar Park’s start

The land that would become this quiet west Denver neighborhood was originally home to an agricultural swatch of celery farms and wheat fields. And slowly a rural community grew around them. In fact, a few of these original brick homes, dating back to the late 1880s and early 1900s still stand on W Nevada Place.

A home in Athmar Park from the late 1800s (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Then, beginning in 1902, Denver slowly began annexing the area. It became the official subdivision of Athmar Park, supposedly named after Athea and Mary, the wives of the first two developers, in 1946.

The neighborhood would go through its first true housing boom after World War II. It was at this time that many of the small brick bungalows that define Athmar Park were constructed along its curving streets.

Homes in Athmar Park (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

In June of 1965 the South Platte River, running along the eastern edge of the neighborhood, crested its banks and roared through the neighborhood and much of Denver causing massive damage. In Athmar Park, the flood waters consumed homes and businesses and reached as high as basketball hoops. Overall, the infamous flood killed 21 people and caused about $543 million in damage.

The largest of three neighborhood parks, Huston Lake Park surrounds a beautiful lake named after one of the original land owners in the area, N.K. Huston. However, the body of water was originally called “Frenchie’s Lake” and early residents used it as a swimming hole and ice skating rink.

Huston Lake Park (Photo: KUSA)

A strong sense of community

Today, Athmar Park thrives on being a close-knit and welcoming community.

It has a very active volunteer-run neighborhood association that hosts holidays parties, picnics, park play dates, a weekly running club, summer outdoor movies and more. They also put out a monthly newsletter and host a monthly meeting to help community members stay informed and bring up concerns about their neighborhood.

"I love the way people are really starting to come together, and get to know each other, and have parties, soccer matches and volleyball. And really making it their own. Making it their own community," said the association president Ian Harwick.

Athmar Park (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

On the association’s Facebook page, the community is extremely active reaching out to each other to help reunite lost and found pets, asking for recommendations for restaurants and shopping, telling each other about upcoming events and more.

The Athmar Park Farmer’s Market, started in 2016, has quickly become one of the most popular neighborhood get-togethers. Last summer, every other Saturday from nine am until noon local vendors sold fresh vegetables, homemade bread, local honey, artisan crafts and more. For its second year, organizers are hoping to grow the market and maybe even have it more often than they did last season.

A public art project by local children and residents has left its permanent mark on the neighborhood. Mosaic tile topped picnic tables help tell the story of Athmar Park while also providing game boards as a gathering place for residents to interact. There are six of the tables, three in Huston Lake Park and three in Aspgren Park. Each has its own theme, ranging from the 1965 flood to love to a local church.

Mosiac table tops at Aspgren Park (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Most of all, residents care about where they live. They care about their neighbors and they care about making it a better place for everyone.

Business is thriving

So, what does Athmar Park have to offer that other Denver neighborhoods don't?

The short answer: a lot — and soon to be a lot more.

Plans are in the works for a transit-oriented development near Vanderbilt Park on 3.5-acre parcel of land just east of the S. Platte River next near the southeastern end of the neighborhood.

The small parcel of land is part of the much bigger 24-acre Santa Fe parcel between Interstate 25 and Mississippi Avenue (part of neighboring Baker) and the 15.2-acre Broadway parcel between I-25 and Broadway (part of the South Platt neighborhood).

Gates Rubber Plant site renewal plans (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

All three sites were once owned by Gates Corp. and housed the century-old Gates Rubber Plant — a crumbling building that is now being demolished to make way for a massive, transit-oriented development that will include housing and retail.

Development firm Frontier Renewal owns the site and expects it to be a success given that it's within walking distance to the Regional Transportation District's Broadway Station, the city's busiest, with more than 14,000 riders per month. There is currently no estimated completion date for the development while Frontier works to remove pollutants buried at the site and prepare it for construction.

Living there

Outside of the big expectations for the development site, Athmar Park is, in its own right, a desirable place to live. So desirable, in fact, that Redfin named it one of the nation's hottest neighborhoods last month.

Redfin chose the neighborhoods based on homebuyer activity data, such as neighborhoods that website users favorited and monitored for price and status changes.

Perhaps the median home sale price in the neighborhood is a draw. It stands at $272,500, according to real estate website Trulia.com. That's quite the break from the median home price in Denver overall, which stands at $350,000.

Median rents in the neighborhood have also dipped a bit, from a peak of $1,800 in March 2016 to $1,595 in February.

Although mostly a residential area with mostly, quaint homes, the neighborhood's proximity to multiple RTD stops is helping to grow its appeal.

New Saigon Restaurant (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Residents can also take advantage of a few great food options, such as New Saigon, a top-rated Vietnamese restaurant, and Star Kitchen a busy Chinese food spot known for its dim sum dishes. There are also a few great pho options, such as Pho 555 and Pho 96.

Tea lovers will find a home at Lollicup, a chain cafe that serves Taiwanese bubble teas and snacks.

a Bubble Tea from Lollicup (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

