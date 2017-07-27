Despite rain, Glass Animals makes Red Rocks show one to remember

Glass Animal performing at Red Rocks. (Photo: Raquel Villanueva, Daily Blast Live, Raquel Villanueva)

MORRISON - A little rain wasn't going to stop Glass Animals.

Ok, a lot of rain did – causing a nearly hour-long weather delay during Wednesday night's show at Red Rocks.

At first the English indie band joked that it was like a rainy Glastonbury Festival, but when the stairs, the stage and stands started flooding, it was time to take a break.

While most fans found some shelter in their cars, a small, hardcore group waited right at the front.

They were greeted by the members of the band, who kept it classy by staying at the corner of the stage and cheering on everyone who decided to stay.

Lead singer Dave Bayley even dodged a few squeegees from the clean up crew to say hi to everyone.

You always take the risk of rain or shine at Red Rocks, but Glass Animals made it worth every drop.

© 2017 KUSA-TV