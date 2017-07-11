Have the most Colorado summer at these festivals across the state

The Telluride Bluegrass Festival is an annual event in the mountain town. Photos from Visit Telluride. (Photo: Visit Telluride)

Summer in Colorado is fantastic for so many reasons: the weather, the road trips, the endless sunny days, and opportunities to enjoy everything our state has to offer.

Check out our list of some of the most Colorado festivals, events, and activities across our beautiful state!

We hope there's something for everyone, but if you don't see something you think we missed, please let us know!

Have a happy and safe summer, Colorado!

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

Hiking through wildflowers near Crested Butte (Photo: Anne Herbst)

Crested Butte Wildflower Festival

July 7-16, 2017

The “Wildflower Capital of Colorado” is the place to be in July for true magic, brought to you by mother nature. Over the two-week span, more than 200 activities are offered, ranging from hikes, walks, and garden tours to jeep tours, art workshops, photography classes, food and more. A 31-year tradition honors the beauty of nature and the joy of wildflowers. Crested Butte is beautiful any time of year, but if you needed an incentive to get to the town on Colorado’s western slope, this is it.

Breckenridge Wine Festival

(Photo: LDProd, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Breckenridge Wine Festival

July 29, 2017

Wine down in Colorado’s beautiful mountains at the Breckenridge Wine Festival. Wine and dine with local restaurants, pop-up seminars, live music, and more. The three-day weekend event features tickets at a variety of levels for various events, ranging from $55 to $125. Breweries and distilleries also offer samples as well as locally-made products.

Vail International Dance Festival

(Photo: VAIL MOUNTAIN)

Vail International Dance Festival

July 29-Aug. 12, 2017

For two weeks, Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater comes alive with evening after evening of fantastic dance performances. Located in the stunning Rocky Mountains, there is plenty to see and do in town when dancers aren’t taking to the stage.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon boat races from 2013 (Photo: Jim Medford)

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

July 29-30, 2017

Celebrating Colorado’s Asian Pacific American culture and heritage, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is a treat for kids of all ages! Cultural eats, performers, shopping, and of course, the famous dragon boat races on Sloan’s Lake. Racing starts each morning at 8 a.m. The tradition is more than 2,000 years old, and held across the globe from Sydney to Hong Kong to London.

Arise Music Festival

Arise Music Festival

Aug. 4-6, 2017

Yoga. Music. Art. Activism. This weekend at Sunrise Ranch in Loveland lets you camp, meditate, and explore the beauty of Colorado with fellow yoga and music enthusiasts. The 2017 ARISE Festival lineup includes Atmosphere, Tipper, Ani DiFranco, and other bluegrass bands. Yoga star Shiva Rea and renowned futurist Barbara Marx Hubbard are featured as well. And, this event is a leave-no-trace retreat.

Denver International Festival

The International Festival in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: KUSA)

Denver International Festival

Aug. 5, 2017

Close-by in Civic Center Park, the Denver International Festival is free, and features food, music and art from around the globe. Family-friendly art, activities, and booths abound as you stroll through the booths in downtown Denver. Enjoy the beer garden, food trucks, live music and DJs, as well as cultural displays from around the world.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Welcome to Lyons! Seventeen miles north of Boulder at an elevation of 5,374 feet, the town of Lyons sits nestled in the shadow of Long’s Peak.

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

Aug. 18-19, 2017

Charming Lyons, Colorado comes alive with folk and bluegrass music this weekend in August. Bring a blanket, a chair or a tarp (and a picnic) and enjoy three days of music and life as a “Lyons local.” This festival is extremely family-friendly with kids’ art projects and opportunities. The nearby St. Vrain River is a cool place to take a dip in between sets.

Boulder Craft Beer Festival

Avery Brewery (Photo: Ed Sealover/Denver Business Journal)

Boulder Craft Beer Festival

Aug. 19, 2017

What’s more Boulder than craft beer? Enjoy tastings from breweries all along the Front Range, with live music and food, too. You can also sample local ciders and challenge your friends to various lawn games at the festival’s North Boulder Park location.

Lafayette Peach Festival

Old Town Lafayette (Photo: Amanda Kesting, KUSA)

Lafayette Peach Festival

Aug. 19, 2017

Sure, we all know Palisade has plenty of peaches, but did you know you can celebrate them without a road trip to the western slope? Celebrate with peach pie, cobbler, smoothies and more at the 19th annual Lafayette Peach Festival, featuring trucks overflowing with more than 30,000 pounds of the fresh fruit. Enjoy local artists, antique dealers, music and entertainment with the family.

National Parks Free Entrance Day

Labor Day weekend in Rocky Mountain National Park (Photo: Robyn Caster Molina)

National Parks Free Entrance Day

August 25, 2017

While not a festival, celebrate the birthday of our National Park Service with free entry into gorgeous parks such as Rocky Mountain and Great Sand Dunes!

Colorado Cider and Beer Circus

Colorado Cider and Beer Circus

Aug. 25-26, 2017

Take a drive up I-70 to Copper Mountain to enjoy the best Colorado has to offer in cider and beer (yes, and a circus of sorts). More than 75 varieties to taste in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains make for a great weekend (or day) getaway.

Loveland Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival

Loveland Old Fashioned Corn Roast Festival

Aug. 25-26, 2017

Not to be corny, but this festival is a shucking good time! There’s a parade, corn shucking competition, corn eating contest, cornhole tournament, and plenty more corny events. Enjoy entertainment and more in downtown Loveland at this incredibly unique Colorado festival.

A Taste of Colorado

A Taste of Colorado in Civic Center Park.

A Taste of Colorado

Labor Day Weekend

Sept. 1-4, 2017

This annual event in Civic Center Park has brought musicians such as Boyz II Men over the years, with plenty of food, carnival-style games, rides, art, vendors and more. Admission is free, but you’ll need to buy tickets to sample food from the more than 50 Colorado restaurants serving up food-truck-style small bites, tastes, and more.

Denver Food and Wine Festival

Denver Food and Wine Festival

Sept. 5-10, 2017

If you didn’t make it to Aspen for Food & Wine, head to the Pepsi Center for a closer-to-home food and wine festival weekend. In its 11th year, the festival features more than 40 top restaurants and 700+ wines and spirits. Visit the Bourbon and Bluegrass Lounge, sample small bites from Denver’s top chefs, and even enjoy a “Rise and Dine” brunch.

Colorado Pork and Hops Challenge

Colorado Pork and Hops Challenge

Sept. 8-9, 2017

Have a friend who’s amazing at bar-be-queing? Or maybe it’s your weekend passion? Join the Pork and Hops Challenge, an amateur BBQ competition featuring plenty else to keep the family busy including a cornhole tournament, featured artists, and plenty of food and drink. Held in Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, the event also features live music and professional BBQ. Yum!

Festival Italiano

Italian fresh pizza. (Photo: Joe Kohen)

Festival Italiano

Sept. 9-10, 2017

This is the weekend to savor the smells, sounds, and sights of Italy in Belmar. The Festival Italiano is a two-day event featuring Italian wine, food, artisan vendors, a grape stomp, Italian flag throwing performances (called sbandieratori), a two-day bocce tournament and more. Proceeds help benefit the nonprofit, Project Angel Heart.

Colorado Mountain Winefest

Credit: Anne Herbst

Colorado Mountain Winefest

Sept. 14-17, 2017

Colorado’s oldest and largest wine festival is a beautiful weekend away from city life in Palisade, Colorado. Enjoy food and wine pairings, chocolate and wine tastings, grape stomping and seminars. Dozens of Colorado wineries make their way to the western slope for the three-day event. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the sunshine while sipping on some local wine! General admission tickets start at $50.

Telluride Blues and Brews Festival

Telluride at the end of September (Photo: Amy Miller)

Telluride Blues and Brews Festival

Sept. 15-17, 2017

Music, camping, food, drink, thousands of your closest friends and stunning mountain views: It doesn’t get much more Colorado than this! This iconic three-day music festival features funk, blues and jam bands, with Bonnie Raitt, Steve Winwood, Drive-By Truckers and many more headlining throughout the weekend. Listen to live music and visit the House of Brews to get your local beer tasting on. The music spreads across downtown Telluride late into the evening, making for a memorable Colorado weekend. There’s even a 5K race held over the same weekend if you want to get some exercise in!

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Pueblo (Photo: Billy Hathorn, Wikimedia)

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Sept. 22-24, 2017

Not only can you publicly share your love for the Pueblo Chile on your car in the form of a new Colorado license plate, but you can attend three days of all things Chile in southern Colorado. Celebrate all things savory and spicy since 1995, in honor of the Mira Sol Chile and a celebration of the region’s agriculture. With recipe competitions, goods, vendors, live music, dancing and more throughout the weekend festival. Oh, and if you can take the heat, Sunday features a jalapeno eating contest.

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

Olathe Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 5, 2017

This festival is pretty corny, but has been offering fun for families on the Western Slope for 25 years! Offering live music (past performers include Lonestar and LeAnn Rimes), corn eating contests (need we say more), and tons of vendors, this small-town festival in Olathe Town Park is something uniquely Colorado! Plus, there’s a petting zoo.

Sugar Beet Days

Sugar Beet Days

Sept. 16-17, 2017

Held annually since 1981, Sugar Beet Days in downtown Sterling has something for everyone. With 200+ food and craft vendors, entertainment and more, the weekend event takes over the Historic Logan County Courthouse Square in downtown Sterling. Sugar Beets have a rich history in Sterling, when more than 2,300 acres of the vegetable were planted there in 1903, bringing wealth to farmers in the area for decades and tripling its population, too. In 1908, 80,000 tons of beets were sliced to make 120,000 pounds of refined sugar!

© 2017 KUSA-TV