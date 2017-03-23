Hot real estate market encapsulates this Denver neighborhood

Sloan Lake, tucked away in the northwest corner of Denver, is not as frequented as say Capitol Hill or LoDo, but the views from this area are unmatched. (Photo: Krystyna Biassou, KUSA)

KUSA - Sloan's Lake, tucked away in the northwest corner of Denver, is not as frequented as say Capitol Hill or LoDo, but the views from this area are unmatched by a large majority of the city.

This neighborhood is bounded by West 29th Avenue on the north, Federal Boulevard on the east, West 17th and 19th avenues on the south and Sheridan Boulevard on the west.

The history of Sloan's Lake

The lake was created in 1861 when Thomas Sloan, hoping to farm the area, dug a well that overflowed and flooded 200 acres.

The formation of the lake initially attracted a few fisherman and ice-cutters to the area, but in 1881, Manhattan Beach on the edge of the lake became the first amusement park created west of the Mississippi River.

Photograph shows the Manhattan Beach Hotel at Sloan's Lake in Denver Colorado. Manhattan Beach was an amusement park located along the beaches of Sloan's Lake in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: History Colorado)

Manhattan Beach included roller coasters, a dance hall, boating on Sloan's Lake, and Roger the Elephant. It also featured hot air balloon rides, wrestling bears, contortionists and aerial acts before it was abandoned in 1914.

The Sloan's Lake neighborhood is closely tied to the Edgewater community, which borders the area to the west.

The cornerstone of the neighborhood

The neighborhood's most desirable feature is without a doubt its 177-acre Sloan's Lake Park, Denver's second-largest complete with running paths, grassy knolls, playgrounds, even a boating-friendly lake.



The park is located in the southwestern edge of the neighborhood, and draws visitors from the surrounding neighborhoods, too. It's also home to a large array of wildlife, especially birds, and is a great spot for picnicking, too.

Sloan’s Lake is the biggest lake in Denver (Photo: Krystyna Biassou, KUSA)

More than the lake

Much of the neighborhood has a strong Hispanic cultural influence. Along all its major business corridors, you'll find shops like Mexicandy (2536 Sheridan Blvd.), or Piñateria La Fiesta (2301 Federal Blvd.), a fun Spanish-themed party store.

There's plenty to offer in the way of good eats, too.

Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen & Cafe (5126 W. 29th Ave.) is a quaint breakfast & lunch spot serving house-made biscuit sandwiches topped with things like ham, roast beef, horseradish, avocado and more. Masa Asian Kitchen (1935 Federal Blvd) is a local, colorful Chinese spot serving the familiar comfort food.

Looking for a local craft brew? Head to Hogshead Brewery at 4460 W. 29th Ave., which describes itself as a "chill brewery and taproom offering a variety of beers with an emphasis on traditional British ales." The top-rated spot serves up concoctions like the "Downtown Julie Brown," the "Divine Right Imperial Stout," and its "Boys Bitter," all unique and tasty.



SloHi Coffee Co. (4436 W. 29th Ave.) is a small coffee shop serving up locally roasted coffee in a hip, rustic setting. The shop serves vegan pastries and offers outdoor seating, perfect for a warm day.



Avid cyclists often make their way down to Invu Cycles, a bike shop at 4434 W. 29th Ave.

The (super hot) real estate market

The home-buying scene in Sloan's Lake is on fire. Redfin in December said the neighborhood is one of the 30 most competitive in the nation.



That's probably because home prices there stand at $370,000, a moderate sum compared to the rest of metro Denver, where the average home price is $420,516.

(Photo: Krystyna Biassou, KUSA)

Luckily, there may soon be some relief of inventory.

Just south of the neighborhood, directly across 17th Avenue from the park, is a newly-built development. The Sloan Lake Townhomes at West 16th Avenue and Winona Court include 39, two-story, contemporary units with nine different floor plans.

(Photo: Krystyna Biassou, KUSA)

Another recent development is at 1810 Julian St., move-in ready contemporary townhomes also just blocks from the park. And a Denver developer last month said it is focused on potentially bringing another 270 apartments to the area as well.

One other indication is of the real estate scene in Sloan's Lake is on the commercial side, where Alexan Sloan's Lake apartment complex in December sold for a staggering $103 million.

What do YOU say?

The Sloan's Lake neighborhood has also been referred to in the past as Sloan Lake and Sloans Lake. 9NEWS reached out to the Sloan's Lake Neighborhood Association to ask exactly which one is correct. Larry Ambrose, the vice president of the group, replied with the following:

The story goes that farmer Sloan was plowing his field when water unexpectedly gushed up from the ground forming a lake. Thus was born Sloan's Lake. Denver Parks and Recreation created signage back in the late 1990s (and may have changed their map designations) calling it Sloan Lake. This was a misnomer created by an errant bureaucrat and subsequent complaints resulted in changing the signs (and map and document references) back to Sloan's Lake.

What are your favorite places to spend time at in Sloan's Lake? Send us a note and let us know.

