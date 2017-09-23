How you can get free tickets to one of 20 Colorado museums

History Colorado Center (Photo: History Colorado)

KUSA - With a chance of rain in the forecast Saturday, it may be the perfect time to stay indoors and check out one of Colorado’s many museums.

You and a friend can even do so for free thanks to a joint sponsorship with Smithsonian magazine and Microsoft.

All you need to do is enter you name and valid email address. From there, you’ll be prompted to select your state and museum of choice.

Then it’s as easy as hitting ‘download ticket.’

History Colorado Center (Photo: Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA)

And if you have plans to travel out of the state, that’s cool too. Over 1,250 museums across the country are participating, so there might even be one on your road trip path.

Pro tip: Double down on your experience by having your museum buddy enter their own information for another museum. That means you could see two museums in one day, for free!

Here's a list of participating Colorado museums:

San Luis Valley Museum - Alamosa

Aspen Art Museum - Aspen

Holden Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum - Aspen

Wheeler/Stallard Museum - Aspen

John May Museum Center - Colorado Springs

ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy - Colorado Springs

Western Museum of Mining and Industry - Colorado Springs

Byers-Evans House Museum - Denver

Denver Firefighters Museum - Denver

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys - Denver

History Colorado Center - Denver

Animas Museum - Durango

Hotel de Paris Museum - Georgetown

Museums of Western Colorado - Grand Junction

Kauffman House Museum - Grand Lake

Lakewood Heritage Center - Lakewood

National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum - Leadville

Loveland Museum - Loveland

Montrose County Historical Museum - Montrose

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum - Victor

Happy learning!

