How you can get free tickets to one of 20 Colorado museums

KUSA - With a chance of rain in the forecast Saturday, it may be the perfect time to stay indoors and check out one of Colorado’s many museums.
You and a friend can even do so for free thanks to a joint sponsorship with Smithsonian magazine and Microsoft.
All you need to do is enter you name and valid email address. From there, you’ll be prompted to select your state and museum of choice.
Then it’s as easy as hitting ‘download ticket.’
And if you have plans to travel out of the state, that’s cool too. Over 1,250 museums across the country are participating, so there might even be one on your road trip path.
Pro tip: Double down on your experience by having your museum buddy enter their own information for another museum. That means you could see two museums in one day, for free!
Here's a list of participating Colorado museums:
San Luis Valley Museum - Alamosa
Aspen Art Museum - Aspen
Holden Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum - Aspen
Wheeler/Stallard Museum - Aspen
John May Museum Center - Colorado Springs
ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy - Colorado Springs
Western Museum of Mining and Industry - Colorado Springs
Byers-Evans House Museum - Denver
Denver Firefighters Museum - Denver
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys - Denver
History Colorado Center - Denver
Animas Museum - Durango
Hotel de Paris Museum - Georgetown
Museums of Western Colorado - Grand Junction
Kauffman House Museum - Grand Lake
Lakewood Heritage Center - Lakewood
National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum - Leadville
Loveland Museum - Loveland
Montrose County Historical Museum - Montrose
Victor Lowell Thomas Museum - Victor
Happy learning!
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs