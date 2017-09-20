How you can score free tickets to one of 20 Colorado museums

History Colorado Center (Photo: History Colorado)

KUSA - With a chance of rain in the forecast Saturday, it may be the perfect time to stay indoors and check out one of Colorado’s many museums.

You and a friend can even do so for free thanks to a joint sponsorship with Smithsonian magazine and Microsoft.

All you need to do is enter you name and valid email address. From there, you’ll be prompted to select your state and museum of choice.

Then it’s as easy as hitting ‘download ticket.’

History Colorado Center (Photo: Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA)

And if you have plans to travel out of the state, that’s cool too. Over 1,250 museums across the country are participating, so there might even be one on your road trip path.

Pro tip: Double down on your experience by having your museum buddy enter their own information for another museum. That’ means you could see two museums in one day, for free!

You can see a full list of participating museums here: http://bit.ly/2wHbvkf

Happy learning!

© 2017 KUSA-TV