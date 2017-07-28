It's almost time to snag Great American Beer Festival tickets

The Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. (Photo: KUSA file photo)

It’s almost that time of year again. A time where beer lovers sporting pretzel necklaces emerge on Denver for the Great American Beer Festival (GABF).

Now in its 36th year, the 3-day festival features over 800 breweries and thousands of beers set up to sample inside the Colorado Convention Center.

Members of the Brewers Association and American Homebrewers Association get first dibs on tickets starting on August 1.

The general public can get tickets starting at 10 a.m. on August 2.

Beer enthusiasts can buy tickets to four different sessions:

October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. October 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. October 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (this is the Brewers Association and American Homebrewers Association members-only session)

from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (this is the Brewers Association and American Homebrewers Association members-only session) October 7 from 5:30 p.m. 10 p.m.

And if you want your pick of the pilsner, you’re going to have to act quick because tickets are coveted.

Last year, it took one hour and seven minutes to sell out. The year before that, it took one hour and 17 minutes.

For those looking to take their inner beer geek to another level, there’s even a free app you can download to track your favorite beers and breweries.

You can find out everything you need to know about the festival here: http://bit.ly/1a7XcJX

