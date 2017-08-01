It's Colorado's birthday, so enjoy these deals and freebies

Gilpin Lake near Steamboat Springs

KUSA - Colorado turned 141-years-old on Tuesday, and those of us lucky enough to live in the Centennial State are probably in a celebratory mood.

Colorado became the 38th state when President Ulysses S. Grant signed a proclamation on August 1, 1876.

Going with the notion that people love a good deal, we’ve put together a list of some of the best deals and freebies in honor of ‘Colorado Day.’

Free donut with a Colorado spin

If you were already planning on getting a morning cup of joe, this deal comes with an added perk.

Dunkin’ Donuts is getting in on the birthday celebration by offering guests a free Colorado-themed donut with the purchase of a cold-brew coffee of any size.

The offer is valid at locations around Colorado through August 7.

You can a donut like this for free in celebration of Colorado's birthday. (Photo: KUSA)

Learn about Colorado history – for free

What better way to celebrate our state than learning about and subsequently appreciating its history?

History Colorado Center and its associated museums are waiving admission fees on Tuesday as part of a larger birthday extravaganza.

Live performances, blacksmith demonstrations, and a mountain man rendezvous tent and cook area are just a piece of what’s planned.

Visitors can also enjoy some birthday cake alongside Governor John Hickenlooper and Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne starting at 11:15 a.m.

History Colorado Center (Photo: History Colorado)

Check out the Molly Brown Museum

Speaking of museums, the Molly Brown Museum in Capitol Hill is also waiving admission on Tuesday.

The Titanic survivor most famously referred to as the ‘Unsinkable Molly Brown’ was a socialite and philanthropist who resided in Colorado for a good chunk of her life.

Molly Brown's home. (Photo: KUSA FILE)

Take a tour of her home at 1340 Pennsylvania (they generally last about 45 minutes) to learn more about her life and legacy.

Colorado State Parks waive admission

In a state as beautiful as ours, having a day to enjoy nature is good for the soul. To make it even sweeter, you won’t have to pay to enjoy the great outdoors in some of the state’s most scenic places.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating by waiving fees to its 41 state parks on August 7.

If you’re overwhelmed by options, CPW put together a list to help you decide which place to explore: http://cpw.state.co.us/Colorado-Day

Here's Roxborough State Park. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Free distillery tour

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey distillery is celebrating ‘Colorado Day’ by offering free tours from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And guests will leave with more than just a belly full of delicious whisky. A gift bag and custom Stranahan’s Colorado Day T-shirt are included with each tour.

Colorado residents will also be able to enter for a chance to win a 4-hour private distillery tour for up to 20 people.

It includes a guided VIP tour with special tastings, a fully catered dinner, and cocktails in their lounge.

Live music and food will be available on site.

$2 ice cream cone at Steuben’s

Another hot day in the metro means you may want to skip the whiskey and opt for the ice cream instead.

Steuben’s Uptown at 523 E 17th Avenue is offering guests a $2 cone of Rocky Mountain Road ice cream all day on Tuesday.

