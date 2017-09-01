9 things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend

Even though the pumpkin spice latte has officially become a thing that is happening, don’t let the Starbucks marketing machine fool you: it’s still unofficially the last weekend of summer.

So, before you cover your body in sweaters and start Instagramming photos of yourself at pumpkin patches, enjoy a few more days of Colorado sunshine, with a little bit of help from bikes, beer and beards (we’re talking about the ZZ Top concert at the Colorado State Fair … not every dude you’ll see in RiNo since to quote our Facebook fans “THIS ISN’T NEWS”).

Rocky Mountain Showdown – Sept. 1 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Usually, 9NEWS does not advocate the type of thing that causes such divisions in our state, but for college football, we’ll make an exception.

The University of Colorado Buffalos are taking on the Colorado State University Rams at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Friday night, and unlike last year, this game might actually be a good one.

There are still some tickets available on StubHub and through Ticketmaster, and you might as well enjoy the game while you can: only two more Rocky Mountain Showdown games are scheduled after this year.

For more information on the game and how to watch/get tickets, get out this link: http://noconow.co/2ep8hve

Tour De Fat – Sept . 2 – New Belgium Brewing Company, Fort Collins

Sure, the Tour De Fat has made some changes (and was forced to cancel its Denver stop), but the original celebration of bikes, beer and ridiculous costumes is still going down at its home base in Fort Collins.

Sure, you have to buy tickets this year, but it does come with a show from X Ambassador and the All American Rejects, which is pretty cool – especially if you have a dirty little secret. The event listing on New Belgium’s website also mentions a “Fire Leopard.” Real talk: I’m not hip enough to know what that is, but it sounds pretty cool.

The bike parade starts at 10 a.m. and the All American Rejects go on at 7:40 a.m. Tickets are $25 and New Belgium donates a big chunk to nonprofits.

You can find out more about everything going down at the Tour de Fat here: http://bit.ly/2wmVYrk

First Free Saturday – Sept. 2 – Denver Art Museum

If you’ve been meaning to check out the Denver Art Museum but haven’t gotten the chance, here’s something that might pique your interest: general admission is free on Saturday!

This means you can be cultured and see art from all over the world, which is probably a little bit more productive than binge-watching Parks and Recreation again (not like there’s anything wrong with that).

To see exactly what the Denver Art Museum has to offer, go to: http://bit.ly/1HIaoVH

Brews and Views Beer Fest – Sept. 2 – Hudson Gardens, Littleton

And on the second day of Labor Day weekend, let there be beer!

That is not a direct quote from the scripture, but it does reference the fact that there’s a beer festival at Hudson Gardens featuring 30 local breweries and food trucks to pad your stomach. Tickets start at $25 and if you’re a real beer person, you can snag a “connoisseur level” pass for $50.

Designated drivers (bless you) get in for $5. Make sure you have one of those if you’re imbibing (or an Uber at the very least).

To see a list of the breweries and to buy tickets, go to: http://bit.ly/2goXcuD

Wild West Air Fest – Sept. 2 – Steamboat Airport

Here’s a cool event you can bring the whole family to.

Among the highlights of this air show (in a scenic mountain setting) are: a WWII Navy Torpedo Bomber TBM-3 Avenger performing a bombing simulation, the Rocky Mountain Renegades and a meet-and-greet with Astronaut Steve Swanson.

Learn more by checking out: http://bit.ly/2eKHZEf

Cumbia Festival – Sept. 3 – Levitt Pavilion, Denver

If you happen to have rhythm (or think you have rhythm), then you can dance the day away at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver. Cumbia music is part of a courtship ritual in Colombia, but even if you have no interest in courting anyone at this time, there’s still something to love here.

The concert features La Tropa Vallenata, Tropical Kaoba and Los Chavos Dun Dun.

To learn more, check out: http://bit.ly/2iM9Zf0

Taste of Colorado – Sept. 1 to Sept. 4 – Civic Center Park

If your name is Jessie, keep your girlfriend close at Civic Center Park this weekend. Rick Springfield might be coming for her, and if she’s anything like most people’s moms, she’ll find him irresistible.

Of course, this 1980s pop sensation isn’t the only act performing at this free celebration of music and food. In addition to a plethora of local acts, you can catch Kongos, Five for Fighting and Sheila E.

There’s also a designated kids area, plenty of shopping and, again, food (which might have guessed because it’s called “Taste of Colorado.”).

For more information and the line up, check out: http://bit.ly/1fWcMuZ

Colorado State Fair – Until Sept. 4 – Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

This is the last weekend of the Colorado State Fair, and there’s a lot going on here, from rides to a rodeo to concerts.

ZZ Top is slated to play Friday evening, and Skillet is on Saturday followed by Hunter Hayes on Sunday.

You might want to hide this weekend from MyFitnessPal too, because there will also be fair food.

See a list of everything that’s at the fair here: http://bit.ly/1rSxegE

Last weekend at Water World, the Elitch Gardens Water Park – Until Sept. 4 – Denver

This is the only weekend where you can both buy a trendy fall-themed hot beverage and then attend a water park.

Both Water Water and the water park at Elitch Gardens are shutting down after this weekend, so take one more journey to the Center of the Earth, almost lose your top on the surfing-simulation ride (just kidding, that never happens) and enjoy some wave pools before bathing suit season ends.

Just remember to wear sunscreen, and to maybe leave that PSL at home.

For information on Elitch Gardens, go to: http://bit.ly/1P0JXhX

For more information on Water World, go to: http://bit.ly/2euMjKG

© 2017 KUSA-TV