New Belgium cancels Tour de Fat Denver

File photo of a Tour de Fat bike parade. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

DENVER - Less than a month before it was scheduled to take place, New Belgium announced they are canceling the Tour De Fat Denver.

The event, best known for celebrating bike and beer culture while giving back to local charities, was scheduled to take place at the National Western Complex on August 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

That's different from previous years, where the event was held at City Park and featured a bike parade. New Belgium also announced a new ticketed model for its tour stop this year -- a first in its 18-season history.

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make,” Bryan Simpson, public relations director for New Belgium Brewing said in a release. “Colorado is our home and canceling Denver is difficult but after much reflection and community feedback, we have decided to take a year off Denver and focus on bringing back the best possible event in 2018,”

But those who have bought tickets aren’t completely out of luck.

You can refund tickets all together or exchange them for tickets to one of three other upcoming Colorado Tour de Fat events:

Boulder Tour de Fat on August 25

Colorado Springs Tour de Fat on August 26

Fort Collins Tour de Fat on September 2

New Belgium said its non-profit partners, Bike Denver and the Denver Cruiser Ride, will still get the anticipated funds for the event, and that future partnerships won’t be affected.

“We’ve heard from many of you who are frustrated and disappointed by many of the Tour de Fat changes this year and we appreciate your feedback and concerns. Going forward, our ambition to grow Tour de Fat will be balanced with maintaining the bike vibe and beer culture that so many of you have helped build over the years,” an announcement on New Belgium’s website reads.

Tour de Fat will stop in eight other U.S. cities before wrapping up on Oct. 7 in in Tempe, Arizona.

You can find more information here: http://bit.ly/1mKYTDJ

