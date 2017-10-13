New Belgium, Odell tap winter seasonal beers

Odell Brewing has re-released Lugene chocolate milk stout after nearly a year hiatus. (Photo: Courtesy of Odell Brewing)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Old favorites from Fort Collins craft breweries New Belgium Brewing and Odell Brewing are back in stock for the winter months.

New Belgium's Accumulation White IPA returns for the fifth straight year. The 55-IBU wheat beer is dry-hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo varieties.

"Dark beers tend to dominate the winter months, but we like to buck the trend with an IPA that’s bright and refreshing,” said New Belgium public relations director Bryan Simpson in a press release.

Accumulation is available in 12-ounce bottles and on draft. New Belgium distributes to all 50 states.

After nearly a year hiatus, Odell has re-released its chocolate milk stout called Lugene.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2hFtoL0

© 2017 KUSA-TV