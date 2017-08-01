Quiz: Put your Colorado knowledge to the test!

(Photo: Nancy Rosehill)

KUSA - Aug. 1 is Colorado’s birthday! We won’t tell you which year it became a state right here because it’s one of the answers in our quiz, but in honor of this momentous occasion, why not put your knowledge to the test?

Take our Colorado trivia quiz below – and in the meantime, check out some of our other Colorado Day content:

It’s Colorado’s birthday, so enjoy these deals and freebies

Happy [year-redacted because it will help you with a quiz answer] Colorado

Can’t see the quiz? Click here: http://plbz.it/2f5Ji3n

© 2017 KUSA-TV