Biking, concerts, even skiing in this Denver neighborhood

Ruby Hill Park (Photo: KUSA)

Just five miles south of downtown Denver, Ruby Hill is a neighborhood known for its recreational opportunities.

It has several parks, biking and walking trails and is within an easy drive to the mountains. But what makes this neighborhood truly shine is its namesake: the Ruby Hill Park. The massive multi-use park has become known for its sledding hills, new bike park and even city skiing and snowboarding.

And as more and more people are coming into the neighborhood to play, it's beginning to become a popular place to live as well.

Ruby Hill's beginnings

The incredible views from the top of Ruby Hill Park have never been a secret. It was once used by Native Americans as a lookout point.

Then, in the late 1800s mining was everywhere across Colorado. And some miners would camp on the high ground along the banks of the South Platte River.

Ruby Hill Park (Photo: KUSA)

Although they didn't find much gold, many of these miners found red-hued gems while they were searching.

Soon, the area became known as Ruby Hill (even though the miners were finding garnets, not rubies). Either way, the name stuck.

As Denver grew, the area did not immediately become a destination for expansion. In fact, the land that is now the famous Ruby Hill Park was first a landfill.

But in 1968, the landfill was turned over to the city and construction on the park began.

As the park has continued to improve and grow in popularity, so has the neighborhood surrounding it.

Ruby Hill Park (Photo: KUSA)

“Denver is completely changing not only in size, but development especially for areas like my neighborhood, which have kind of been ignored for many years. Now developers have found it’s relatively inexpensive. So a lot of projects are now happening in the Ruby Hill area,” said the neighborhood’s co-president Scott Bolt.

“The biggest project right now is the Gates and I-25 project which is going to put about 3,000 units of housing, apartments mainly, in that area and also mixed use of business and residential.”

On top of that, recently Denver Health opened a health clinic near Louisiana and Federal. There’s also a homeless shelter and transitional housing.

Today, the neighborhood is officially bounded by South Federal Blvd, South Platte River Dr, West Mississippi Ave and West Jewell Ave.

Bolt says there are somewhere between 15,000-20,000 homes, and 2,000-3,000 businesses in Ruby Hill.

The median sale price for homes in the Ruby Hill neighborhood in 2016 was $302,000, up from $235,000 in 2015. The average sale price in 2016 was $302,500, up from $233,000 in 2015.

Ruby Hill Park and Rail Yard

In the southeast corner of the neighborhood is Ruby Hill Park, an 88-acre area located off of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. The park encompasses everything from baseball, football and softball fields, to picnic areas, gardens and playgrounds, to the Ruby Hill Rail Yard.

In 2006, Denver Parks and Recreation started working to renovate the park to make it more walkable. Then, in 2010 they began a $4 million project, building the iconic pavilion at the top of Ruby Hill, playground, irrigation and more.

The Rail Yard opened Jan. 13 for its 11th season and was the first free urban terrain park. It's a popular in-city destination for snowboarders and skiers, who can take advantage of the park's ten rails and boxes that vary in configurations and difficulty levels.

Ruby Hill Rail Yard (Photo: KUSA)

The Rail Yard is meant to be a place where skiers and snowboarders can fine-tune their skills, and is typically open through the end of February, depending on weather.

Ruby Hill Park has been the target of Denver officials looking to renovate it for years. Another project, which just wrapped up last July, is the Ruby Hill Bike Park, a 7.5-acre park that includes a slopestyle course (kind of like a sled hill for bikes), pump tracks, dirt jumps and a 1.7-mile multi-use trail around the entire park's perimeter.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the bike park is targeted especially at kids who are looking to learn how to mountain bike.

Ruby Hill Park (Photo: KUSA)

The bike park sits next to one of the top-rated sledding hills in Denver. The hill was closed in December after the recent installation of a fence caused safety concerns for kids who were sledding down and running into it.

Also tucked away near the rail yard is a playground and community garden where people can rent plots to grow plants, flowers and vegetables.

A new concert venue

Also as part of their vision to make Ruby Hill Park a go-to summer destination, the city of Denver also joined forces with the California-based nonprofit foundation Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to build an outdoor concert venue.

Levitt Pavilion renderings (Photo: Levitt Pavilion Denver)

The venue, called the Levitt Pavilion Denver, will have the capacity to seat 7,500 people and will host 50 free performances each year. Construction started on the Levitt Pavilion last November and is expected to wrap up by July of this year.

The design shows a sharply-angled structures surrounding a grassy bowl backed by a line of trees. The Pavilion will include a 1,500-square-foot stage flanked by a customizable 'canvas' backdrop unique to each performer. It will also have an adjacent plaza with food trucks, concessions and restrooms.

Levitt Pavilion renderings (Photo: Levitt Pavilion Denver)

"Having access to the arts right in our neighborhoods is a wonderful way to bring new vibrancy into the lives of our residents," said Hancock at the groundbreaking ceremony last November. "Not only will Levitt Pavilion bring live music entertainment and investment to the local economy, it [also] creates another place for the community to come together in one of Denver’s most beautiful parks."

Besides the $2 million in Denver bond funds, the Levitt Foundation committed $400,000 in seed money, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation in 2014 awarded a $100,000 grant for the project, and the Boettcher Foundation gave $150,000.

