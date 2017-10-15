KUSA
Close

Stunning half rainbow captured at SMFR training

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 5:24 PM. MDT October 15, 2017

KUSA - South Metro Fire Rescue took a rather magical photo during a training exercise on Sunday.

Light and water appear to have collided perfectly to capture a stunning shot of a half rainbow.

And SMFR had a perfect caption to go along with the photo.

“Now we're recruiting Dalmatian spotted Unicorns to ride on our rainbow spraying fire engines,” the tweet said. 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories