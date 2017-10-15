Stunning half rainbow captured at SMFR training

A rainbow photo captured by South Metro Fire Rescue during training on Sunday. (Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue.)

KUSA - South Metro Fire Rescue took a rather magical photo during a training exercise on Sunday.

Light and water appear to have collided perfectly to capture a stunning shot of a half rainbow.

And SMFR had a perfect caption to go along with the photo.

“Now we're recruiting Dalmatian spotted Unicorns to ride on our rainbow spraying fire engines,” the tweet said.

Perfect lighting captured at training today. Now we're recruiting Dalmatian spotted Unicorns to ride on our rainbow spraying fire engines. pic.twitter.com/k7H34snbjz — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 15, 2017

