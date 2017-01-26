The making of a Colorado ski town

A fashionably dressed woman on an outing in the snow, somewhere near Breckenridge in the late 1890s-early 1900s (Photo: Dr. Sandra F. Pritchard Mather Archives)

BRECKENRIDGE - About 80 miles west of Denver, Breckenridge sits off I-70 in the Colorado High Country.

If you haven’t been, you’ve heard of it. Breck is a highly popular ski resort town. But it hasn’t always been that way.

Breckenridge was first populated by fur trappers starting in the 1820s, meeting near Dillon to trap everything from river otter to bison. But it's first real population boom came with the discovery of gold.

Mining in Breckenridge

Breckenridge has a rich background in mining. In 1859, miner Ruben Spaulding first found gold in the Blue River.

“He put his first pan into the Blue River and swirled the dirt out, let the gold settle to the bottom of the pan and came up with 13 cents in gold. Second pan: 24… 27 cents. Third pan: three times as much,” said tour guide June Walters, while telling us about Breck’s gold rushes.

The view looking north on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado (Photo: Dr. Sandra F. Pritchard Mather Archives)

“So in the span of less than an hour he came up with a day’s wages in his pan. That’s what started the gold rush here.”

After that, it wasn’t long before there was a post office and main street.

Miners rushed to the area, panning for gold, blasting tunnels into mountains and dredging the river for valuable metals and minerals. By 1880, Breckenridge’s main street had 18 saloons, three dance halls, 10 hotels and two red light districts.

Once gold discoveries began dwindling, Breckenridge fell to a low point. But it didn’t last for long.

The "Big Snow"

In the winter of 1898 to 1899, Breckenridge got snow. A lot of snow.

So much snow, that winter is now called “The Big Snow.”

The town was buried. Families had to build tunnels to get around, and trains were blocked for 80 days.

Two young girls look through a snow tunnel during the winter of the Big Snow of 1898-1899. (Photo: Dr. Sandra F. Pritchard Mather Archives)

By the following summer, some of the snow was still around and special tourist trains ran from Denver to Breckenridge. All so people could play in the remaining winter paradise in the middle of summer.

The history of skiing in Breckenridge

Skiing and Breckenridge go hand in hand.

Originally, miners used skis (they called them snow shoes) to get to their claims in the winter months.

Recreational skiing started in the 1920s. Once mining stopped completely in the 50s, Breck’s population fell to 200 people. So they opened the Breckenridge Ski Area on Peak 8 in 1961.

Peak 8 Base Area of the Breckenridge Ski Resort (Photo: Dr. Sandra F. Pritchard Mather Archives)

Back then, adult lift tickets cost $4 and child lift tickets cost $2.50. In the first season, the area recorded 17,000 skiers.

Breckenridge today

In 2017, Breckenridge boasts about a population of about 5,000 people. The booming ski resort is owned by Vail Resorts and tourism is a big industry, offering year-round attractions.

During the warmer months you can still visit some of the old mines, hike, and even raft. And obviously in the winter, there’s skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing and more.

