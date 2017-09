These 20 Colorado museums are free to visit on Saturday!

Denver, Colorado, city skyline under a night sky (Photo: JuliScalzi, Juli Scalzi)

DENVER - As part of Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day Live, 20 Colorado museums will be waiving entrance fees on Saturday.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, more than 1,000 museums across the country will be offering free tickets.

Beautiful drone photograph of a sunset over the golden cupola of the Colorado Capital building in the city of Denver (Photo: nick1803, nick1803)

Here's a listing of the Colorado museums participating:

San Luis Valley Museum - Alamosa

Aspen Art Museum - Aspen

Holden Marolt Mining and Ranching Museum - Aspen

Wheeler/Stallard Museum - Aspen

John May Museum Center - Colorado Springs

ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy - Colorado Springs

Western Museum of Mining and Industry - Colorado Springs

Byers-Evans House Museum - Denver

Denver Firefighters Museum - Denver

Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys - Denver

History Colorado Center - Denver

Animas Museum - Durango

Hotel de Paris Museum - Georgetown

Museums of Western Colorado - Grand Junction

Kauffman House Museum - Grand Lake

Lakewood Heritage Center - Lakewood

National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum - Leadville

Loveland Museum - Loveland

Montrose County Historical Museum - Montrose

Victor Lowell Thomas Museum - Victor

For more information, visit smithsonianmag.com

