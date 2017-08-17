To get this special Colorado beer, you gotta take a hike!

For $10, you can take a hike and get some beers from local brewery, Upslope Brewing Company, on Sept. 16. (Photo: Upslope Brewing)

Take a hike - get three free beers (kinda).

What's more Colorado than donating to an outdoor preservation charity, going for a backcountry hike and then getting free beer served to you in the woods?

Not much, and that's exactly what you can do on Sept. 16.

Boulder, Colorado-based Upslope Brewing Company will open up its 3rd annual Backcountry Tap Room on a mountainside in Colorado's backcountry on that Saturday.

The pop-up tap room will be atop Granby Ranch - a three mile hike or bike ride - and open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The brewery is celebrating the event with a special brew, too: the 19.2-ounce Outside Denali India Pale Ale. The beer is brewed with Denali hops and is a limited edition.

If you want to just take a hike and drink, you'll need to pay $10 to enter the event. (non-drinkers and kids don't have to pay)

This year, the brewery is teaming up with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. With a commitment to participate in a Leave No Trace volunteer day, your $10 beer-drinking-fee is waived.

All profits go to the LNT, which this year is focusing on overused 'hot spots' in the Colorado backcountry.

Attendees will receive one can of Upslope’s Outside Denali India Pale Ale and up to two cans of Upslope’s year-round styles.

There will be games, food for purchase, and leashed furry friends are welcome.

The address is 1000 Village Road in Granby. Don't forget your ID! Valid ID required to drink.

More details here.

