Tour Fort Collins' coolest treehouses

The railing of the Lexington Green treehouse. (Photo: Erin Udell/Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - There's a reason behind each story a reporter writes.

Sometimes it's to educate the public, to tell them about a change in their community or to entertain and enlighten them.

Other times — like this one — the reason is that said reporter never lived their childhood dream of having a treehouse. A tragedy, I know.

I blame my father's complete lack of handyman skills, likely coupled with his fear of hitting his thumb with a hammer and — doubled over in pain — tumbling from the shaky branch of a 20-foot tree.

Alas, a childhood treehouse was never in the cards for me. But that's OK. Because after I put out a call for neat tree forts in Fort Collins, I received dozens of responses. And as I hopped from treehouse to treehouse, I got to live vicariously through the kids who once called these treehouses home.

