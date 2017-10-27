Trail Ridge Road is officially closed for the season (to cars, anyway)

(Photo: Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park)

KUSA - All good things must come to an end.

Trail Ridge Road officially closed for the season Friday, which means that weather-permitting, this iconic drive won’t be open again until May.

It’s not really a shock that the road closes for the “winter” in October: after all, 11 miles of the route are above 11,500 feet and there are few guardrails (as well as no shoulder).

With that being said, you can still bike Trail Ridge Road until Dec 1. Then, it will reopen (just for bikers and people with leashed pets) on April 1.

During the interim period, it will have what’s known as “winter trail status,” meaning Trail Ridge Road will be closed to everyone but brave pedestrians wearing parkas.

Rocky Mountain National Park recommends checking out Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley for winter hiking and wildlife watching.

You can head to www.nps.gov/romo for the latest information on when Trail Ridge Road will reopen.

Trail Ridge Rd/US 34 thru #RMNP has closed for the season. Closures are at Many Parks Curve (east side) & Colo River Trlhd (west side). ks pic.twitter.com/RpaAp2AGrT — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 27, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV