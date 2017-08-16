Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 4 Colorado shows

(L-R) Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong and Joel Hoekstra of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their unique style of progressive rock to the Centennial state this holiday season.

TSO will make two stops in Denver and two in Colorado Springs to perform an updated version of their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour, a holiday favorite for many in recent years.

TSO’s performance style blends lights, special effects and storytelling into an engaging concert experience for fans of all ages.

The Denver shows are planned for Saturday, November 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Pepsi Center.

The next day, they’ll play two shows at the World Arena in Colorado Springs at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The longtime band is best known for holiday favorites like “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day."

Pre-sale tickets open to fan club members on September 6 and will run until September 15. General ticket sales begin on September 15.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go toward benefiting local charities, a press release announcing the tour said.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/2vEPfKF

